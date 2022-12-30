The American Legion Bridge turns 60 on Saturday. Though the 10-lane span over the Potomac River is safe, it’s not built for the 240,000 cars it carries every day. The debate over how to rebuild it, how to pay for that project and additional options to relieve traffic is only intensifying.

“The Beltway, by everyone’s admission, is failing horribly,” said Lon Anderson, the retired longtime spokesman for the motorist advocacy group AAA Mid-Atlantic. “As the Beltway fails, the American Legion Bridge fails. The bridge is being asked to do a job it was never built to do.” [The Washington Post]

Single-tracking on Red Line between Forest Glen, Silver Spring Ledecky is named AP female athlete of year for second time

Metro’s Red Line trains will operate on a single track this weekend between the Forest Glen and Silver Spring stations, according to Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation. The agency says leak mitigation work requires limiting service between Saturday and Monday. [MCDOT]

County announces holiday schedules; ABS stores open 10-5 Saturday

Many agencies and offices will operate on holiday schedules this weekend, including MC 311, county offices, state offices and courts, libraries, state Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations. Alcohol Beverage Services stores will operate 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, will close Sunday and will return to regular hours Monday. [Montgomery County]

Today’s weather: Sunny, with a high of 59.

In case you missed it:

