The realignment of an intersection near the Pike & Rose development in North Bethesda has opened to traffic, the county’s Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The project changes the intersection at Old Georgetown Road, Towne Road and Executive Boulevard. Construction has continued for over two years and has created an intersection with:

Old Georgetown Road approaching from the south, as it did previously

Old Georgetown Road continuing east from the intersection to Md. 355

Towne Road running north-south between the intersection and Josiah Henson Parkway, formerly known as Montrose Parkway

Executive Boulevard approaching from the west, as it did previously

Those approaching the intersection from the south need to turn right to stay on Old Georgetown Road, or continue straight onto Towne Road. The project is formally called the “White Flint West Workaround.”

County transportation officials told Bethesda Beat earlier this year that the last section of work for the project included completing Towne Road, with utility relocation and storm drain construction.