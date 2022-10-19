DOJ says lawsuit over fatal county police shooting of Ryan LeRoux should not be dismissed

The Justice Department has argued that a judge should not support Montgomery County’s recent bid to toss a lawsuit that the family of a man killed by officers in the drive-through of a McDonald’s filed against the police department. [The Washington Post]

Nationals owner Ted Lerner among Marylanders on Forbes ranking of richest people

Seven Marylanders landed on Forbes ranking of the 400 wealthiest people in America, with two sports team owners leading the pack.

All of the locals on the list are white men who are over 55 years old, with the oldest of them nearing 100. With net worths of $6.4 billion, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti and Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner, who lives in Chevy Chase, are tied at #143 on the list. [CBSBaltimore]

Hootie & The Blowfish guitarist reunites with county high school buddies for Frederick show

He’s best known as the lead guitarist of Hootie & The Blowfish. This Saturday, Mark Bryan rocks the Weinberg Center in Frederick alongside the Screaming Trojans, a collection of his buddies from Seneca Valley High School and Gaithersburg High School. [WTOP]

Today’s weather: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56

