Montgomery County police announced Tuesday the arrest of a Silver Spring man on multiple charges related to eight armed robberies that have occurred in the Bethesda area since August.

Donnell Harris, 29, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and theft in connection with the robberies that occurred in the areas of Rosemary Hills Drive, 16th Street and East West Highway in Bethesda, police said Tuesday in a press release. During his arrest, he was found to be in possession of a black 9mm laser-equipped handgun.

Harris is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was also charged with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition-related charges, according to police, who conducted the investigation with the Maryland-National Capital Park Police-Montgomery County Division.

Court records did not list attorney information for Harris.

