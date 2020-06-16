The Teddy Bear Dance
Teddy looked out the little square security window in the warehouse door. He knew Teddy’s bears were searching the entire area for them, and it was just a matter of time before they found them.
He wasn’t scared, they didn’t call him “the polar bear” for nothing; his nerves were like ice, but behind him, Teddy was another subject entirely. He looked back at his companion, and although Teddy looked like he was right off the toy shop shelf, with his soft, light brown fur, white tummy, and a little red ribbon tied around his neck, he did not look like he was in good shape. For one thing, he had caught a bullet in the arm during the heist, the shell having ripped through his outer lining, exposing the fragile cottony-white stuffing inside. He’d survive if Teddy got him to a seamstress soon enough; another inch to the right and the bullet would have hit a stitch. If too much stuffing was lost, Teddy could lose the arm, or buy the farm.
Teddy’s eyes caught movement through the window, and soon he could see two bears waddling from around the corner and coming for the door. Teddy pulled out his pistol and drew the slide back just a bit to make sure a round was in the chamber; the chromed metal of the Smith & Wesson mini-380 Auto making only a whisper of a sound as he did so. Teddy’s life had depended on the gun far too many times for him not to take loving care of it, oiling it and keeping it clean to keep its reliability near 100%.
When he and Teddy had first taken refuge in the warehouse, it had been almost empty; a few wooden blocks and boxes sitting here and there, but none of it looking like anybear had been in here for weeks. It was a huge space, probably 3 feet by 5, with a ramp up to a big loading dock door, and an opening to a hallway that looked like it may have offices in it. Light came in through a string of windows at the ceiling’s apex, and a night-watchbear’s wooden chair sat on its side near the door.
Teddy had tried to lock the door behind them, but it wouldn’t engage; he must’ve broken something when he forced the door earlier. He had hidden the small box they brought with them inside one of the boxes.
***
The day had started out according to plan, but don’t they all? Teddy’s friend, Teddy, had been hired to grab the box from the Captain’s gang when they brought it out of the bank. Teddy told Teddy and the other Teddy with them to keep it simple, the two of them keeping their guns on the goons while Teddy relieved them of the box. Then they’d make their getaway in the van they had rented the day before. The bank’s construction was standard: block walls with a few windows left out and the word “BANK” written over the entrance in blue crayon. Typical downtown Bear City frontage. When the bears had come outside, Teddy and the others surrounded them with guns drawn.
“Hold it right there, bears. I’ll be taking that,” said Teddy as he took the box out of one of the goons’ paws. He handed the box to Teddy and told the two of them to get in the van. Teddy made for the van, too. “Now nobear try nothin’, or I’ll shoot the first one that moves.”
As he said this and turned to get in the van, one of the goons lunged out and raked Teddy with his claws. Claws? Claws! Who puts claws on a Teddy? He must have been one of those National Geographic store bears. No matter, the damage was done, stuffing erupting from Teddy’s wounds.
As Teddy fell he yelled to the two in the van, “Waddle, you fools!” and at that, Teddy had stepped on the gas and made for the warehouse district.
***
“Are they coming? Please tell me they ain’t coming,” whined Teddy from behind him. “Teddy Christ! Tell me they ain’t coming, I’ve got to get to a stitcher’s, I can’t lose much more stuffing and hang on.”
Teddy looked back at the bear and saw his stuffing slowly wisping out of the arm wound; he really didn’t want the bear to panic, he may still need him.
Teddy turned and glared at him from the door, “Shut up for a second, will ya? What? You want some kid to come and hold you and pet you and tell you their mommy’s gonna sew you up like new? Is that what you want?”
“Well, that would be nice…” Teddy’s voice changed to that of calm resignation. At least he didn’t sound panicked anymore, but he didn’t want him to give up, either.
“Well it isn’t happening Teddy, not today and not anytime soon. Look,” said Teddy, “how many rounds do you…” WHAM! Suddenly the door came flying open, kicked from the other side, and Teddy was thrown brutally to the floor. The force of the impact had sent the door banging against the wall, and now, in its place, stood one of the biggest bears Teddy had seen in a long time. Obviously one of Teddy’s goons and one of the two he had seen a few minutes ago.
Not thinking the giant bear was going to be much of a talker, Teddy decided to immediately open up diplomatic relations with the Smith & Wesson. Still laying on the floor, he brought the gun up, sighting down the barrel and leveling it at the bear’s chest. He smiled inwardly as he saw the embroidered heart that had been sewn there; like a perfect little target for Teddy’s personal use. Some ignoramus had probably thought a big, tough, intimidating bear like this one needed to have a cute, little pink-and-red heart sewed on his chest to make him lovable.
This wasn’t Teddy’s first rodeo: He usually gave a double-tap to any target, but a bear this size deserved at least three bullets, so Teddy gave him four. The pistol barked in Teddy’s paw, the .0038 caliber semi-jacketed hollow points raced right for the target. Teddy was a good shot, striking the heart shape with two of the rounds, another went low into the belly, and the fourth struck the big bear’s black plastic nose. The plush brown fur was no match for the four angels of death. As they struck, the hollow points started to expand, the soft lead flowering to make an even bigger hole all the way through the target, leaving a larger exit wound than in the front. Stuffing went everywhere as the big bear’s chest exploded while at the same time he staggered backward and fell in a heap of fiber and fluff. Dead.
Teddy’s victory was short-lived, however, as the door filled with yellow fur. The big bear’s companion had sidestepped the dying bear’s fall and now swung into the door frame with a shotgun slung low and ready to put an end to Teddy. Teddy tried to take this new bear out, too, but his first shot went wild as he pulled the trigger without taking good aim, and then the slide locked open: empty. Damn it, why hadn’t he reloaded the magazine rather than worrying about that whining, miserable Teddy he had come in here with?
Too late to cry over spilled honey, yellow bear’s shotgun said, “BOOM! BOOM!” and Teddy’s head vaporized in a cloud of cotton.
The yellow bear stepped into the warehouse, over the two lifeless bodies, and walked toward Teddy who stood limply in the middle of the warehouse. Teddy raised his own pistol to defend himself but by now had lost so much stuffing that he was too weak to take aim. He dropped the gun and tried to cradle his wounded arm as the yellow bear shouted, “All clear, boss!”
Teddy watched as a small, cute brown bear wearing a little white-and-blue sailor outfit came into the warehouse. His little white cap had a pretty blue tassel hanging sheepishly to one side giving a very disarming appearance, but Teddy knew better. This was the infamous Captain Teddy, or “Le Capitain” as he was sometimes called. Following him into the warehouse were three more bears, one black, one white and one pink, all part of Teddy’s gang.
Yellow bear leaned into Teddy and growled, “Tell me where the box is and it’ll go easier for you. You know Teddy wants it and he’ll get you to tell him,” here he stopped and chuckled, “even if it kills you.”
“Teddy, has he told you where the ‘objet de désir’ is yet?” asked Teddy as he walked over. “You gentlebears made us look high and low for you.”
“What did you think, we’d be so easy to catch as a couple of salmon jumping into your pie hole? I’m not telling you nothing,” Teddy said defiantly. “Go stuff yourself, Captain. I’m a goner anyway with this arm.”
“You may be, bear, but it doesn’t mean you’re going to go painlessly,” said Teddy as he pulled a straight razor out of his adorable little sailor suit pocket. It had a beautiful pearl handle with an inlaid Canadian maple leaf flag, and with one flick of his paw, he opened it to its full 2-inch length, the cutting edge gleaming in the light streaming down from the windows. Pink bear picked up the watchman’s chair near the door and then he placed it next to Teddy. (He placed it? She placed it? You could never really tell with a pink bear.) Teddy set the straight razor on the seat of the chair.
“Teddy, please start looking for that box, and you, Teddy,” the Captain said while looking at the white bear, “hold this fellow up so this razor and I can get better acquainted with him.” He paused a moment and leveled his gaze at Teddy. “Well, Teddy, are you going to ‘parler’, or is this going to get…grizzly?”
“Are you talking to me, boss?” the big yellow bear asked, pointing to himself, “or Teddy?” he said and pointed to the black bear that had started to search the warehouse for the box.
“I’m speaking to him,” Teddy said as he poked Teddy in his chest with his paw. “When I say Teddy, I mean Teddy, not you or some other Teddy. ‘Comprendre?’ ”
Teddy walked over to the group of bears and complained, “Why on earth did someone decide to name everybear Teddy in the first place? Who thought that was a good idea?”
Teddy shrugged and said, “Who is Teddy Roosevelt?”
“I HATE HEARING THAT!” roared Teddy. “Who came up with that, anyways?”
“I guess it was…Teddy?” mumbled Teddy like he was answering a game-show question. None of the others saw the humor in it.
“I oughta kill all of y’all,” snarled Teddy.
The other Teddy rushed over, dropping the little bag of blueberries he had been snacking on and ready for a fight.
Teddy yelled, “You can’t talk to me like that!”
And then, in one fluid motion, Teddy reached down and swiped the razor off the chair, grabbed Teddy by the ear, and began to cut right along the stitching.