Bridging the Gap
My parents were early adopters of the opioid epidemic. When I was in first-grade two police officers and a social worker showed up and took my two younger siblings. They had run naked for a few blocks. My parents were high when the police tried to return them home, so they didn’t. I ran and hid in the woods near our apartment complex with my older sister. When I went home that evening my parents were gone. My sister and I watched cartoons and went to bed late. My parents didn’t come home until the next morning. I hugged them and told them to never let me go, never let the police take me.
A few days later the same two police officers and a social worker came for my sister and me. I hid under my bed. Black police boots stomped into my room, stepping on my toys and things, hunting me. I remember the pain of the bedframe scraping against my back as the officer pulled me out. They put the boys in one car, and the girls in another. I met my first foster parent that day.
My parents visited us. Sometimes high, sometimes between long absences, sometimes crying because they missed us, sometimes in parks with cakes and presents, sometimes with new girlfriends and boyfriends, sometimes not at all.
My father’s last visit was a surprise.
“I love you, but I need to go,” he said, out of breath and pushing my brother and me away. He ran toward the back door as a police officer slammed through the front with his gun drawn.
“Get on the ground,” he shouted. I could only cry, so he ran past me.
My father spent the next few years in prison. I’d get letters, drawings and occasional gifts from him. Eventually, he stopped talking.
My mother also stopped coming. I don’t really know why.
Through the efforts of foster parents, volunteers and some extended family, I was generally quite happy. But there was a gap.
People drifted into and out of my life. New “families” flickered and burned out. Only a few were able to bridge that trust gap. They put in a lot of time and showed endless love and patience. They helped me recover some of my childhood.
They listened when I told them I was afraid the sun was going to eat the earth in 4 billion years. They let me make mistakes and didn’t chalk it up to “being like my dad,” but instead gave me the space to be a dumb kid. They celebrated with me when I did hard things.
For my boys, I think of that too. Sure, 20 more hours of work each week might bring in more cash, but is that what they really care about? Is that what mattered to me? Am I putting in the time to bridge their trust gap, to make sure they have someone they can confess their fears and hopes to?
I hope so.