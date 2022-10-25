The list of winners was generated by Best Companies Group (BCG), based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which conducts employee engagement research

on over 1 million professionals from 6,000 companies every year. BCG’s proprietary survey methodology determines whether a company makes the

“Best” list. In addition to its partnership with Bethesda Magazine, BCG runs over 70 programs worldwide and provides a host of custom research

services. For more info, visit bestcompaniesgroup.com.



If your company would like to be considered for Bethesda Magazine’s 2023 Top Places to Work list, please visit topplacestoworkbethesda.com.