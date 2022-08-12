COVID-19 Vaccine Q&A Feedback Name* First Last Email* Town of residence* Do you have feedback on today's event? What worked well? What didn't?*What speakers and topics would you like Bethesda Beat Community Meetings to focus on in the future?* There is a mistake in the form! {{#verifyErrors}}{{message}}{{/verifyErrors}} Submitting… {{#confirmation}} {{{confirmation}}} {{/confirmation}} {{^confirmation}} Form successfully submitted. {{/confirmation}} {{#errors}} {{#label}}{{label}}: {{/label}}{{message}} {{/errors}} {{^errors}} Something went wrong. Please try again later. {{/errors}} Δ