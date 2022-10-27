Olney Theatre Center for the Arts (olneytheatre.org) produces and curates performances for the diverse audiences in the community, and educates, learns from, supports and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers. Olney Theatre cultivates the creativity of the community by producing and presenting family-friendly musicals, reimagined classics, thought-provoking new plays, jazz concerts, poetry slams and more. It also enriches learning for thousands of students through performances and workshops at Olney Theatre and in schools across the nation.

Headquartered: Olney

Serves: Metro region

What a donation buys:

$75 allows five students to attend a free matinee.

$500 supports artist fees for free community performances.

Volunteer Opportunities: