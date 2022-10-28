Home Care Partners (homecarepartners.org) provides services to more than 1,000 low-income seniors and adults with disabilities. This includes home care aide service, education and support groups for family caregivers, and aging-in-place home modifications. HCP also provides continuing education to home care aides. In Montgomery County, they operate the Light Care program, providing a few hours of care each week to seniors who are at the start of their aging journey.
Headquartered: Washington, D.C.
Serves: Metro region
What a donation buys:
- $50 covers a shower chair to help a senior age in place with dignity.
- $1,000 provides a week of aide service to help 16 older persons to remain safely at home.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Long term: Serve as a fundraising coordinator.
- SSL
- Internships
Jewish Council for the Aging (accessjca.org) builds caring connections, empowers independence and offers solutions to help older adults, their families and the wider community thrive. The JCA Heyman Interages Center programs have brought children and older adults together for 30 years, building bridges and shattering stereotypes.
Headquartered: Rockville
Serves: Montgomery, Frederick, and Prince George’s counties in Maryland and Fairfax and Arlington counties in Virginia
What a donation buys:
- $150 supplies an intergenerational reading/literacy corner.
- $750 provides tutoring or mentoring help for an at-risk child for a whole school year.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Tutor, lead a book discussion, or participate in intergenerational dialogue.
- SSL
Rebuilding Together Montgomery County (rebuildingtogethermc.org) provides free home repairs, accessibility modifications, and energy efficiency improvements for vulnerable seniors, individuals with disabilities, veterans and low-income families with children to enable them to remain in their homes.
Headquartered: Gaithersburg
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $250 provides handrails and grab bars so a frail senior can age in place.
- $1,000 secures a working stove and new hot water heater for a single veteran.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- SSL
- Internships
Silver Spring Village (silverspringvillage.org) sustains a robust neighbors-helping-neighbors network that supports older adults who wish to live as independently as possible and be fully engaged in their community. Its services enhance home safety and combat loneliness and social isolation. Trained volunteers provide more than 1,500 services such as transportation, friendly visits and phone calls, in-home tasks, errands, decluttering, storm buddies, medical notetaking and technology coaching.
Headquartered: Silver Spring
Serves: Down-County
What a donation buys:
- $320 provides a year of unlimited services for a senior with very low income.
- $985 provides training and support that unleashes $26,000 worth of volunteer labor.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Transportation driver, errands, technology coaching, coordinate guest speakers, walking buddies, storm buddies.
- SSL