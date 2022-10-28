Jewish Council for the Aging (accessjca.org) builds caring connections, empowers independence and offers solutions to help older adults, their families and the wider community thrive. The JCA Heyman Interages Center programs have brought children and older adults together for 30 years, building bridges and shattering stereotypes.

Headquartered: Rockville

Serves: Montgomery, Frederick, and Prince George’s counties in Maryland and Fairfax and Arlington counties in Virginia

What a donation buys:

$150 supplies an intergenerational reading/literacy corner.

$750 provides tutoring or mentoring help for an at-risk child for a whole school year.

Volunteer Opportunities: