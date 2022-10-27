Main Street Connect Inc. (mainstreetconnect.org) provides affordable, inclusive housing and community engagement. Adults with disabilities are underserved when they reach the “cliff” at age 21 and lose services that confer independence and bring meaning into their lives. Main Street has developed an inclusive apartment complex and community center adjacent to Rockville’s town center. Of Main Street’s 70 apartments, 25% are set aside for adults with disabilities. The 10,000-square-foot community center includes a fitness center, teaching kitchen, multimedia room and a classroom, all to engage residents and community members. More than 20 weekly social, educational, cultural, therapeutic and wellness programs are offered through various membership tiers to serve all ages, interests and abilities. (Main Street’s founder and executive director, Jillian Copeland, owns Bethesda Magazine with her husband, Scott.)
Headquartered: Rockville
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $100 provides financial aid for a monthly virtual membership.
- $500 provides financial aid for a six-month membership.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One day: Join and promote Soulfull Satuday events.
- Ongoing weekly: Greet residents and members, and support daily programs.
- SSL
- Internships
Potomac Community Resources (PCR) (pcr-inc.org) promotes the inclusion of teens and adults with developmental differences into community life through social/recreational and respite care programs, public policy advocacy, and the James M. Sullivan Memorial House, home to women with developmental differences. PCR steps in when people with developmental and intellectual differences “age out” at 21 of school system services. PCR provides therapeutic programs in arts, fitness and communications with full inclusion. A respite care program provides therapeutic activities and nursing support for medically fragile people with profound disabilities, while social clubs unite adults from around the region and help prevent loneliness. Support is also there both for caregivers and families whose children are transitioning to adulthood.
Headquartered: Rockville
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $100 provides supplies for the Wednesday art program.
- $500 provides five music and fitness videos for PCR members.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Serve as program volunteer and helper.
- SSL