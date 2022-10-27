Main Street Connect Inc. (mainstreetconnect.org) provides affordable, inclusive housing and community engagement. Adults with disabilities are underserved when they reach the “cliff” at age 21 and lose services that confer independence and bring meaning into their lives. Main Street has developed an inclusive apartment complex and community center adjacent to Rockville’s town center. Of Main Street’s 70 apartments, 25% are set aside for adults with disabilities. The 10,000-square-foot community center includes a fitness center, teaching kitchen, multimedia room and a classroom, all to engage residents and community members. More than 20 weekly social, educational, cultural, therapeutic and wellness programs are offered through various membership tiers to serve all ages, interests and abilities. (Main Street’s founder and executive director, Jillian Copeland, owns Bethesda Magazine with her husband, Scott.)

Headquartered: Rockville

Serves: Montgomery County

What a donation buys:

$100 provides financial aid for a monthly virtual membership.

$500 provides financial aid for a six-month membership.

Volunteer Opportunities: