Bethesda Cares (bethesdacares.org) works to prevent, ease and end homelessness throughout Montgomery County. For some clients, homelessness is a difficult but transitory state, while for others, living on the streets is a way of life. Through street outreach and a drop-in center, staff work to build clients’ trust. Many clients then choose to join the daily meal program, use the showers and clothing closet, and access counseling and, ultimately, assistance with housing placement. Once housing is secured, a specialist connects clients to social services and works to ensure a successful transition. For people who have housing but could lose it because of financial crises, small grants (sent directly to landlords or utility providers) prevent eviction.

Headquartered: Bethesda

Serves: Montgomery County

What a donation buys:

$100 provides winter coats, blankets and gloves for five clients.

$500 provides rent or utilities for three clients.

Volunteer Opportunities: