Bethesda Cares (bethesdacares.org) works to prevent, ease and end homelessness throughout Montgomery County. For some clients, homelessness is a difficult but transitory state, while for others, living on the streets is a way of life. Through street outreach and a drop-in center, staff work to build clients’ trust. Many clients then choose to join the daily meal program, use the showers and clothing closet, and access counseling and, ultimately, assistance with housing placement. Once housing is secured, a specialist connects clients to social services and works to ensure a successful transition. For people who have housing but could lose it because of financial crises, small grants (sent directly to landlords or utility providers) prevent eviction.
Headquartered: Bethesda
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $100 provides winter coats, blankets and gloves for five clients.
- $500 provides rent or utilities for three clients.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Serve or prepare lunch for clients Monday through Friday.
- Ongoing: Serve or prepare dinner for clients on Sunday.
The Dwelling Place (tdp-inc.org) provides fully furnished housing and support services to help families achieve and maintain self-sufficiency. Lacking job skills, employment track records, and financial education, and often experiencing mental/behavioral and chronic health disabilities, many low-income, single-parent families find that homelessness is not the start of a struggle, but the continuation of one. Through The Dwelling Place, families live in one of 10 units, and a case manager works with them to develop a plan for reducing debt, increasing income, and achieving employment and housing. Partnerships bring job search support, credit counseling, holiday assistance, life skills classes, tutoring for kids and advocacy with their schools.
Headquartered: Montgomery Village
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $100 provides household cleaning supplies for four families.
- $500 provides new mattresses for two children.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Serve as program volunteer and helper.
- SSL
Housing Unlimited (housingunlimited.org) owns 76 homes, providing independent housing for 210 adults with psychiatric disabilities. Rents are based on each tenant’s income and are capped both to provide security and encourage employment. Residents remain free to make their own decisions regarding therapy and medical care. A tenants’ council strengthens leadership and organizational skills and ensures that tenants have a voice in their day-to-day lives. The current waitlist for this program is two years.
Headquartered: Silver Spring
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $100 provides subsidies for tenants’ council social events.
- $500 provides kitchen supplies for a new home.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Serve as a program volunteer, helping with everything from office work to lawn care.
- SSL