Sharing Montgomery Fund

thecommunityfoundation.org

Established more than 25 years ago, the Montgomery County office of the Greater Washington Community Foundation was created to make it easier for county residents and businesses to give to the causes most dear to their hearts, anywhere in the world. The Community Foundation also pools contributions from hundreds of people through Sharing Montgomery, a fund that supports programs serving our low-income neighbors. The Community Foundation’s staff and donor-led committees conduct a rigorous annual vetting process that evaluates each applicant for strong leadership, fiscal management and program excellence. With a gift to Sharing Montgomery, a donor can touch the lives of thousands of neighbors today, while also working to build more equitable, just and enriching communities where all residents can live, work and thrive.

Catalogue for Philanthropy

cfp-dc.org

Catalogue for Philanthropy believes in the power of small nonprofits to spark big change. Every day, Catalogue for Philanthropy works to create a more equitable, more just D.C. region, creating equity of access for small local nonprofits—access to donors, networks, information and relationships—elevating their voice and impact, empowering them, and working with them to strengthen communities. Catalogue for Philanthropy programs raise visibility for 400-plus local nonprofits, as well as build their capacity through professional development and collaboration work. All programming is specially tailored to the day-to-day realities of small nonprofits working toward positive change in the Greater Washington region. With a gift to Catalogue for Philanthropy, a donor can help lift up local nonprofits working to make a difference close to home.

Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County (AHCMC)

creativemoco.com

AHCMC is a nonprofit organization that cultivates and supports excellence and equity in the arts and humanities, expands access to cultural expression, and contributes to the economic vitality of Montgomery County’s multifaceted creative sector. As Maryland’s largest and most active government-designated local arts agency, AHCMC provides leadership, capacity-building support, and professional development resources to Montgomery County’s vibrant arts and humanities community. Donations to AHCMC support programs that provide emergency assistance, grants and promotional services to the diverse array of artists, practitioners and cultural nonprofits that call Montgomery County home; bring arts education to Montgomery County Public Schools classrooms; and uplift individuals and organizations across the local arts and cultural industries.