Interfaith Works (iworksmc.org), founded in 1972, has a mission to support neighbors in need by providing vital services and a pathway to greater stability. IW’s 130 staff and 7,000 volunteers provide emergency shelter, supportive housing, essential needs and employment programs to more than 35,000 Montgomery County residents each year.
Headquartered: Rockville
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $100 provides job-specific clothing, including uniforms, steel-toed boots and slip-resistant shoes, for a recently employed client.
- $1,000 helps two families avoid being evicted from their homes.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Sort/organize donated clothes and goods; gardening/landscaping; organize/deliver meals to shelter clients; provide administrative support.
- SSL
- Internships
Sheppard Pratt (sheppardpratt.org) provides support programs to more than 70,000 people annually throughout Maryland. Its local office, formerly known as Family Services, offers programs aimed to improve the quality of life for families: special education services, child development programs, preventative and early interventions, emergency assistance, mental health and substance abuse services, and support for domestic violence survivors.
Headquartered: Towson
Serves: Maryland, including Montgomery and Prince George’s counties
What a donation buys:
- $500 provides aid and shelter to a woman and her children fleeing domestic violence and human trafficking.
- $1,000 provides safe environments for youths to prevent gang involvement and support recovery from substance abuse.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One time: Volunteer at a special event.
- SSL
- Internships