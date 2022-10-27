Sheppard Pratt (sheppardpratt.org) provides support programs to more than 70,000 people annually throughout Maryland. Its local office, formerly known as Family Services, offers programs aimed to improve the quality of life for families: special education services, child development programs, preventative and early interventions, emergency assistance, mental health and substance abuse services, and support for domestic violence survivors.

Headquartered: Towson

Serves: Maryland, including Montgomery and Prince George’s counties

What a donation buys:

$500 provides aid and shelter to a woman and her children fleeing domestic violence and human trafficking.

$1,000 provides safe environments for youths to prevent gang involvement and support recovery from substance abuse.

Volunteer Opportunities: