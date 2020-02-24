 Things to see and do in the Bethesda area in March and April
  • .March-April 2020
  • .Things to see and do in the Bethesda area in March and April

Things to see and do in the Bethesda area in March and April

Our picks for theater, art, music, festivals and more

By Stephanie Siegel Burke
| Published:
EDU-065
A Strathmore jam session with Tom Teasley focused on jazz music from around the world. Photo courtesy of Jim Saah

March 7

Jam with the Fam

Strathmore’s Saturday Family Jam Sessions are designed to introduce kids to a variety of musical genres through intimate performances with local musicians. At the session focusing on go-go music—Washington, D.C.’s unique homegrown offshoot of funk—Elijah Jamal Balbed will lead a workshop on the swinging feel of the music, how original go-go beats were created and how he blends go-go with jazz. Balbed is a saxophonist and composer who performed with “go-go godfather” Chuck Brown.

Recommended for kids ages 4 to 8.

10:15 a.m., $10, everyone needs a ticket, free for children 2 and younger (special ticket required), The Mansion at Strathmore, North Bethesda, strathmore.org

9J3A0055
Photo courtesy of Stephan George

March 7

True Colors

In India and Nepal, the Holi Festival celebrates the arrival of spring, and traditionally includes singing, dancing and showering people with colorful paint or powder. Germantown’s Kuchipudi Dance Academy will put on its own Holi Festival of Colors, featuring cultural dance performances inspired by the colors and theme of unity associated with the holiday.

2 to 4 p.m., $20, BlackRock Center for the Arts, Germantown, blackrockcenter.org

March 27-28

What’s Up, Docs?

Established to highlight the work of local documentarians along with the stories and issues important to them, the Bethesda Film Fest presents five short documentaries by regional filmmakers. A jury of professionals from the film and television industries judged nearly 100 submissions. View their top five picks and hear from the filmmakers during question and answer sessions that follow the screenings. The same films will be shown at each screening.

7 p.m. Friday, 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, $10, Imagination Stage, Bethesda, bethesda.org

Related Articles

FI_JDT-Bonnie-Fogel

Bethesda interview: Bonnie Fogel

The founder of Bethesda’s Imagination Stage—who will be stepping down as executive director in January—talks about overeager stage parents, why kids need arts education, and finding out her biological father was alive
FI_DEB_1208

Table talk

Locally made items at Dawson’s Market, a new Rockville Town Square eatery, and more
FeatureImage

Home of the dome

How an innovative field house brought national attention to Bethesda’s Walt Whitman High School

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Intern, Public Affairs |

National Restaurant Association

Founders Office Intern |

Radio One

Sponsorship Manager |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Development Officer – Women’s Philanthropy |

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington

Managing Editor |

Bethesda Magazine

Marketing Buyer |

GEICO

Print & Ship Customer Service |

Pronto Press International

Summer Program and Exhibition Intern |

Glen Echo Park

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »

Sponsored Content




Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested