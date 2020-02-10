 Pale pink is becoming a neutral go-to for the home

Think pink

No longer just for nurseries, pale pink is moving into the mainstream as a chic neutral for the home

By Carolyn Weber

By Carolyn Weber
| Published:
Zc_COY2020_CoverCradenza_7467_SHIP
Courtesy photo

1. High Hopes

Trendsetting paint company Benjamin Moore is optimistic about the new decade, choosing First Light (#2102-70) as their Color of the Year for 2020. They think the rosy, refreshing shade of pink will be the perfect backdrop for a wide-ranging palette of warm browns, taupes, greens and blues. Pick up a gallon for $44.99 to $79.99 (based on the paint line) at Christophers Glen Echo Hardware in Bethesda (301-229-3700; glenechopaint.com).

Cloud_Pink
Courtesy photo

2. In the Pink

Add a splash of the season’s hottest hue with a versatile throw that can be used year-round. The super soft, 100% cotton Cloud throw is woven in a gauze style for a light and airy look and feel. It’s made in Turkey, measures 50 inches by 70 inches and retails for $68 at Olive & Loom at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda (240-558-3190; oliveandloom.com).

hyb-493941-metalized-glass-small-table-lamp-landscape-blue-small-sp19-d1-on-main-002
Courtesy photo

3. Warm Glow

Smart and pretty is a winning combination. This stylish lamp, with a blush-colored glass body, metal base in an antique brass finish, and white linen shade, features a handy built-in USB port tucked into the base. A great addition to a bedside table or a desk, the Metalized Glass USB Table Lamp retails for $129 at West Elm at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda (301-230-7630; westelm.com).

Adagio-Rose-Lit
Courtesy photo

4. Soft and Subtle

Fine bed linens are a luxury, especially in this delicious color that works with a wide range of palettes. Linens in rose from the Adagio line, part of the Couture collection from Yves Delorme, include combed cotton sateen 500-thread-count sheets priced from $395 to $595 each. There’s also a matching duvet cover from $695 to $795, and a quilted coverlet from $950 to $1,225, all at Yves Delorme in Bethesda (301-897-5009; usa.yvesdelorme.com).

45215751AA_067_b2-(1)
Courtesy photo

5. Under Foot

A richly colored rug grounds a room visually and creates a jumping-off point for the rest of the decor. The Dorinda rug, in peach, combines warm, rich tones in a globally inspired pattern. It’s constructed of hand-tufted rayon and is available in a wide range of sizes—2-by-3 feet to 10-by-14 feet—from $98 to $2,398 at Anthropologie in Bethesda (240-345-9413; anthropologie.com).

AgencyPinkBlushDeskOrganzrSHF18
Courtesy photo

6. Sort it Out

Follow through on that resolution to get organized, and look good doing it. A set of sophisticated accessories in blush includes a hanging file box for $89.95, a desk caddy for $44.95, and a desk organizer (pictured) and pencil carousel, for $39.95 each. Find the Agency desk accessories at Crate&Barrel in the Spring Valley neighborhood of Upper Northwest, D.C. (202-364-6100; crateandbarrel.com).

542537_542538_542548_542546_544326_544327_EO_ELMNT_9_DSHALLOW_BWL_BLUSH-_Family_HRR
Courtesy photo

7. First Blush

Dishes are an easy way to try a new color and give some life to a plain tabletop. The Blush Element Dinnerware Collection is simple yet modern. Each piece is sold separately, in sets of four—the dinner plates are $31.96, salad plates $27.96, salad bowls $39.96, cereal bowls $27.96, and mugs $19.96 at World Market in Rockville (301-816-2480; worldmarket.com).

Carolyn Weber lives in Silver Spring and frequently writes about architecture and home design.

