 Here's What You Can See and Do in the Bethesda Area in January and February

Things to See and Do in the Bethesda Area in January and February

Our picks for theater, art, music and more

By Stephanie Siegel Burke
| Published:
Diane_Szczepaniak_Idea_for_Many_Flipping_Panels-1jpg
An exhibit of sculptures and installations by resident artists at VisArts will include this wood piece by Diane Szczepaniak.

Jan. 15 - March 8

State of the Art

Enclosures designed to make people feel at ease or discomfort, boxy objects that have no use or need, and installations that incorporate rituals and native traditions—these are some of the ideas behind the artwork created by the 2019 Fleur and Charles Bresler Resident Artists. The artists—Jack Warner, Diane Szczepaniak and MJ Neuberger—were selected for four-month residencies to work on sculptures and installations at VisArts in Rockville, and they will show their recently completed work at the 2019 Bresler Resident Artists exhibition. Neuberger’s work will be on display from Jan. 15 through March 1; Warner and Szczepaniak’s work will be shown from Jan. 22 through March 8. An opening reception and artist talks for all three artists will be from 7-9 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Free, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday, VisArts, Rockville, visartscenter.org

GettyImages-485852047
Getty Images

Jan. 20

A Lasting Legacy

County residents of all ages can participate in more than 100 service projects during the Montgomery County Volunteer Center’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Among this year’s projects, they’ll be making blankets and scarves for hospice patients, writing cards to cheer seniors and veterans, and assembling food packages for the hungry. More than 4,000 people are expected to participate in the service day, which honors King’s legacy of working to make the country a better place for all. Registration is required for some projects.

Free, Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, North Bethesda, and at satellite locations around the county, montgomeryserves.org

 

Jan. 22 - Feb. 24

Sounds Like Teen Spirit

Based on a 19th century drama about teenagers facing adulthood, the Tony award-winning musical Spring Awakening deals with themes that are as relevant today as they were in 1891, when the original play was written. With a rock score composed by Duncan Sheik, the story centers around a group of young people who are figuring out their sexuality, dealing with suicide, and rebelling against their parents. And while it sounds heavy, the production will appeal to younger audiences, according to director Alan Paul, who says theatergoers can expect great music, wonderful dances by up-and-coming choreographer Paul McGill, and a striking and operatic set design. The show is appropriate for ages 13 and older.

$42-$78, Round House Theatre, Bethesda, roundhousetheatre.org

Related Articles

191031_bethesda_magazine_124

Table Talk

A new bakery at Pike & Rose, chocolate-covered wine bottles debut at Westfield Montgomery mall, and other news from the local food scene
Untitled design (10)

Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: Dec. 10-17

Notable homes sold in the past week
Deerbythenumbers

Figuratively Speaking

Deer in Montgomery County, by the numbers

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Intern |

Aramark

Project Support Specialist |

National Lutheran Communities and Services

Senior Administrative Assistant – Public Health Research |

NORC at the University of Chicago

Intern |

Aramark

Speechwriter |

Center for American Progress

Credit Analyst |

EagleBank

Sr. Project Manager |

CareMetx, LLC

Dental Assistant |

Perfect Teeth

Part Time Catering Associate |

Balducci's

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »

Sponsored Content




Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending






Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

×
×

Get trusted local news straight to your inbox.

Subscribe to Bethesda Beat’s free daily newsletter

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested