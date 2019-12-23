Here's What You Can See and Do in the Bethesda Area in January and February

Things to See and Do in the Bethesda Area in January and February
Our picks for theater, art, music and more
Jan. 15 - March 8
State of the Art
Enclosures designed to make people feel at ease or discomfort, boxy objects that have no use or need, and installations that incorporate rituals and native traditions—these are some of the ideas behind the artwork created by the 2019 Fleur and Charles Bresler Resident Artists. The artists—Jack Warner, Diane Szczepaniak and MJ Neuberger—were selected for four-month residencies to work on sculptures and installations at VisArts in Rockville, and they will show their recently completed work at the 2019 Bresler Resident Artists exhibition. Neuberger’s work will be on display from Jan. 15 through March 1; Warner and Szczepaniak’s work will be shown from Jan. 22 through March 8. An opening reception and artist talks for all three artists will be from 7-9 p.m. on Jan. 24.
Free, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; noon to 8 p.m. Friday, VisArts, Rockville, visartscenter.org
Jan. 20
A Lasting Legacy
County residents of all ages can participate in more than 100 service projects during the Montgomery County Volunteer Center’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Among this year’s projects, they’ll be making blankets and scarves for hospice patients, writing cards to cheer seniors and veterans, and assembling food packages for the hungry. More than 4,000 people are expected to participate in the service day, which honors King’s legacy of working to make the country a better place for all. Registration is required for some projects.
Free, Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, North Bethesda, and at satellite locations around the county, montgomeryserves.org
Jan. 22 - Feb. 24
Sounds Like Teen Spirit
Based on a 19th century drama about teenagers facing adulthood, the Tony award-winning musical Spring Awakening deals with themes that are as relevant today as they were in 1891, when the original play was written. With a rock score composed by Duncan Sheik, the story centers around a group of young people who are figuring out their sexuality, dealing with suicide, and rebelling against their parents. And while it sounds heavy, the production will appeal to younger audiences, according to director Alan Paul, who says theatergoers can expect great music, wonderful dances by up-and-coming choreographer Paul McGill, and a striking and operatic set design. The show is appropriate for ages 13 and older.
$42-$78, Round House Theatre, Bethesda, roundhousetheatre.org