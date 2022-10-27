Care for Your Health (care4yourhealth.org) strives to provide multicultural health care to elders that supports life changes, enhances enjoyment and promotes aging in place. In addition to organizing immunization events in the community, the organization provides primary care in office and at home plus hospital at home services. It is expanding toward holistic delivery of health services, with grief counseling, social assistance and podiatry.
Headquartered: Silver Spring
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $80 sponsors a primary care visit for the homeless.
- $120 sponsors a home visit by a nurse practitioner.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One day: Host a drive to help bring resources to isolated seniors.
- Ongoing: Fundraising
- SSL
- Internships
Hope Connections for Cancer Support (hopeconnectionsforcancer.org) provides free programs of support, education and hope for people with cancer and their loved ones. Hospital support groups focus on those under clinical care or just out of treatment, but as survival rates for cancer improve, more people need emotional support long after treatment is complete. At Hope Connections for Cancer Support, support groups for individuals with cancer and their caregivers are available for as long as the participant requires. Educational workshops, stress reduction programs, and mind-body activities like yoga, Pilates and meditation, along with social gatherings around celebrations like Cinco de Mayo or the Super Bowl, are a lifeline.
Headquartered: Bethesda
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $100 provides one Pilates session to mitigate the side effects of treatment.
- $500 provides one monthly support group for 10 people.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Serve in the office supporting the team.
- Ongoing: Organize and sell merchandise in the boutique.
Mary’s Center (maryscenter.org) provides health care, education, workforce development and social services to approximately 60,000 people annually to build healthier and stronger communities. Mary’s Center embraces culturally diverse communities to provide them with the highest quality of care, regardless of their ability to pay.
Headquartered: Washington, D.C.
Serves: Metro region
What a donation buys:
- $300 covers the cost of two medical visits for a participant.
- $1,000 provides school-based counseling to a student in need of mental health support.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One day: Collect new toys or participate in a holiday toy drive with your friends and family.
- SSL
- Internships
National Alliance on Mental Illness Montgomery County (NAMI MC) (namimc.org) provides comprehensive support, education, advocacy and public awareness to promote recovery so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.
Headquartered: Rockville
Serves: Montgomery County and surrounding areas
What a donation buys:
- $500 brings mental health support groups to the community through NAMI MC’s Connection Recovery and NAMI Family Support Groups.
- $1,000 supports NAMI MC’s Family-to-Family, NAMI Basics and NAMI Peer-to-Peer classes offered in English and Spanish.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Facilitate a mental health support group, class or presentation.
- Ongoing: Form a NAMIWalks Montgomery County team.