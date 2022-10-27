Hope Connections for Cancer Support (hopeconnectionsforcancer.org) provides free programs of support, education and hope for people with cancer and their loved ones. Hospital support groups focus on those under clinical care or just out of treatment, but as survival rates for cancer improve, more people need emotional support long after treatment is complete. At Hope Connections for Cancer Support, support groups for individuals with cancer and their caregivers are available for as long as the participant requires. Educational workshops, stress reduction programs, and mind-body activities like yoga, Pilates and meditation, along with social gatherings around celebrations like Cinco de Mayo or the Super Bowl, are a lifeline.

Headquartered: Bethesda

Serves: Montgomery County

What a donation buys:

$100 provides one Pilates session to mitigate the side effects of treatment.

$500 provides one monthly support group for 10 people.

Volunteer Opportunities: