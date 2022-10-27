CollegeTracks (collegetracksusa.org) empowers first-generation-to-college students and students from immigrant and low-income households in Montgomery County, helping them bridge systemic opportunity gaps to get to and through postsecondary education and on a career pathway. CollegeTracks believes that every student deserves a pathway to prosperity, and that education will help build a brighter future for Montgomery County.

Headquartered: Silver Spring

Serves: MCPS high school students and alums

What a donation buys:

$250 helps one high school senior submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (two hours of support).

$1,500 provides one year of postsecondary admissions and financial advising for a high school senior (99% are accepted into college/postsecondary education).

Volunteer Opportunities: