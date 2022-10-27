CollegeTracks (collegetracksusa.org) empowers first-generation-to-college students and students from immigrant and low-income households in Montgomery County, helping them bridge systemic opportunity gaps to get to and through postsecondary education and on a career pathway. CollegeTracks believes that every student deserves a pathway to prosperity, and that education will help build a brighter future for Montgomery County.
Headquartered: Silver Spring
Serves: MCPS high school students and alums
What a donation buys:
- $250 helps one high school senior submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (two hours of support).
- $1,500 provides one year of postsecondary admissions and financial advising for a high school senior (99% are accepted into college/postsecondary education).
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Weekly: Help students navigate the postsecondary admissions and financial aid processes, and build networks.
Future Link (futurelinkmd.org) seeks to close the social justice gap by empowering first-generation-to-college, low-income young adults through career exploration programs, internships, mentoring, academic advising and scholarships. Future Link’s intensive individualized program emphasizes persistence in postsecondary education; teaches workplace, self-advocacy and decision-making skills; and equips students with a concrete plan to enable self-sufficiency through a meaningful career.
Headquartered: Rockville
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $500 provides tuition for one Montgomery College class toward a degree or certification.
- $1,000 provides career planners for 50 Future Link students.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Weekly: Help a student with career planning and exploration.
- Ongoing: Mentor a young adult.
- Internships
Generation Hope (generationhope.org) ensures that all student parents have the opportunities to succeed and experience economic mobility by engaging education and policy partners to drive systemic change and providing direct support to teen parents in college as well as their children through holistic two-generation programming.
Headquartered: Washington, D.C.
Serves: Metro region
What a donation buys:
- $100 provides culturally relevant, age-appropriate children’s books to build a family’s home library.
- $1,000 ensures that eight scholars can participate in career readiness programming.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One day: Resume review; career shadowing; child care volunteer.
- Ongoing: Mentor; tutor scholars.
- Internships