CareerCatchers (careercatchers.org) provides personalized employment and job-skills counseling to the area’s most vulnerable residents. CareerCatchers serves between 700 and 800 county residents a year. Of clients seen intensively, 70% find new/better jobs within six months (the annual value of new jobs in 2021 was $8.5 million) and 85% participate in training and receive post-job placement support.
Headquartered: Silver Spring
Serves: Metro region
What a donation buys:
- $500 prepares a client for work with a resume, Individual Employment Plan, training, job applications, networking and interview skills.
- $1,000 covers ongoing services for a client, from intake to starting a new job.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Grant writing; present at workshop(s); teach computer skills; or tutor ESOL, GED, etc.
- SSL
- Internships
Literacy Council of Montgomery County (LCMC) (lcmcmd.org) provides one-on-one basic literacy and English as a second language (ESL) tutoring and classes. More than 130,000 residents of Montgomery County are “limited English proficient,” making tasks like completing a job application or writing a note to their child’s teacher nearly impossible. Over the past 54 years, LCMC has helped make those tasks easier for more than 20,000 adult learners. LCMC provides cost-effective instruction to foreign-born and native-born students who have limited flexibility in their schedules, may not be comfortable in large classes, or may simply need to learn at their own pace. It also offers conversation classes and workplace literacy courses. Over 30 classes at six sites will reach nearly 1,700 adults next year.
Headquartered: Rockville
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $100 provides online books for five students.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Be a tutor for the GED program.
- Ongoing: Serve as an ESL teacher assistant.
Red Wiggler Community Farm (redwiggler.org) is a certified organic farm where people with and without developmental disabilities come together to work, learn and grow healthy food. The farm distributes half of harvests to various partner organizations serving neighbors in need, while the other half is sold through the Community Supported Agriculture program. In this way, growers with developmental disabilities have a chance to help others while earning a paycheck.
Headquartered: Germantown
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $250 provides five deliveries of fresh vegetables to area group homes for adults with disabilities.
- $1,000 provides ergonomic hand tools for growers and volunteers.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One day or weekly: Participate in on-farm education and volunteer opportunities.
- SSL
- Internships