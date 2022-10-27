Literacy Council of Montgomery County (LCMC) (lcmcmd.org) provides one-on-one basic literacy and English as a second language (ESL) tutoring and classes. More than 130,000 residents of Montgomery County are “limited English proficient,” making tasks like completing a job application or writing a note to their child’s teacher nearly impossible. Over the past 54 years, LCMC has helped make those tasks easier for more than 20,000 adult learners. LCMC provides cost-effective instruction to foreign-born and native-born students who have limited flexibility in their schedules, may not be comfortable in large classes, or may simply need to learn at their own pace. It also offers conversation classes and workplace literacy courses. Over 30 classes at six sites will reach nearly 1,700 adults next year.

Headquartered: Rockville

Serves: Montgomery County

What a donation buys:

$100 provides online books for five students.

Volunteer Opportunities: