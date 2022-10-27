Court Watch Montgomery (courtwatchmontgomery.org) is focused on helping domestic violence victims. After years of abuse, many victims take a brave step: They come to local courts to seek legal protection. Too often, they experience inadequate safety measures, inappropriate demeanor by court staff, and insufficiently trained judges. Court Watch works to change that. Its volunteers collect data about what is actually happening in civil and criminal domestic violence courtrooms in Montgomery County, use the data to advocate for systemic change in local courts, and share promising new court practices. Today, because of CW’s efforts, more survivors are protected from contact with their abusers in court; more children have safe court-supervised visits with their noncustodial parent; and fewer abusers have access to guns.

Headquartered: Silver Spring

Serves: Montgomery County

What a donation buys:

$100 provides transportation to court for 10 individuals.

$250 provides training for 10 volunteers to become court monitors.

Volunteer Opportunities: