IMPACT Silver Spring (impactsilverspring.org) aims to achieve a racially and economically equitable Montgomery County through building and sustaining community-based, equity-focused spaces where people and organizations can take collaborative action. IMPACT believes that achieving true equity requires transformation at the personal/interpersonal, neighborhood and systems levels.
Headquartered: Silver Spring
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $150 ensures language justice by providing interpretation for multilingual community events.
- $500 provides supplies for one raised vegetable bed for a family of four in one of IMPACT’s community gardens.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- As needed: Teach English as a second language (ESL) classes.
- As needed: Volunteer as a youth soccer coach (minimum age 18).
- SSL