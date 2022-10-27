IMPACT Silver Spring (impactsilverspring.org) aims to achieve a racially and economically equitable Montgomery County through building and sustaining community-based, equity-focused spaces where people and organizations can take collaborative action. IMPACT believes that achieving true equity requires transformation at the personal/interpersonal, neighborhood and systems levels.

Headquartered: Silver Spring

Serves: Montgomery County

What a donation buys:

$150 ensures language justice by providing interpretation for multilingual community events.

$500 provides supplies for one raised vegetable bed for a family of four in one of IMPACT’s community gardens.

Volunteer Opportunities: