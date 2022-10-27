Advancing Black Lives in Education (ABLE) (advancingblacklives.org) is committed to supporting Black children in recognizing and using their educational talents and abilities to reach their highest academic potential; providing research-based academic interventions that support the reinforcement, growth and sustainability of educational success for Black children; and empowering Black parents to effectively advocate for schools to address the educational needs of their children.
Headquartered: Bethesda
Serves: Maryland
What a donation buys:
- $300 funds cultural Black history field trip experiences.
- $200-$1,000 funds technology resources (refurbished laptops, hot spots, academic technology, etc.).
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Help with special events; virtually read stories to young students; provide office support as needed.
- SSL
The Black and Brown Coalition for Educational Equity and Excellence (bandbcoalition.org) strives to ensure that all students, particularly Black and brown students, have equitable access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive. The Coalition brings Black and brown parents into direct conversation with key decision-makers so their needs are heard and understood.
Headquartered: Montgomery County
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $500 trains three parents to speak up for academic supports their children need.
- $1,000 supports a community gathering across racial lines to foster collective action and hold decision-makers accountable for the success of all students.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Support informational sessions and community forums both virtual and in person
- SSL
Community Bridges (communitybridges-md. org) empowers girls from diverse back- grounds in elementary, middle and high schools to become exceptional students, positive leaders and healthy young women. Each year the organization supports more than 500 girls at 21 public schools in discovering their unique identity, voice and potential through leadership development, college and career readiness, family support and mentoring.
Headquartered: Silver Spring
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $250 covers the annual activity fees for 10 girls in the program.
- $1,600 sponsors one girl for the year.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One day: Become a volunteer for food/ supply delivery.
- Monthly: Mentor a high school/middle school girl.
- SSL
- Internships
Crittenton Services of Greater Washington (crittentonservices.org) helps 600 teenage girls annually achieve academic success, make healthy choices and chart their own bright futures. Through proven curricula, Crittenton helps teenage girls believe in their ability to succeed—even in the face of significant challenges. The organization’s programs teach teenage girls to value their education and their relationships, and speak up for their needs.
Headquartered: Silver Spring
Serves: Metro region
What a donation buys:
- $250 allows a parent to attend workshop on supporting their teen daughter academically and emotionally.
- $1,500 underwrites the costs for a Crittenton teen for an entire year.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One day: Help with supply drives for students.
- Ongoing: Serve as an executive adviser or board member.
- SSL
- Internships
Horizons Greater Washington (horizonsgreaterwashington.org) prepares students from families with low incomes to succeed by building academic and life skills outside the traditional school year. The organization fosters a joyful and supportive environment that inspires young minds and enhances a love of learning. Horizons is a nine-year program that serves nearly 400 students annually at three sites.
Headquartered: Washington, D.C.
Serves: Metro region
What a donation buys:
- $229 covers the cost of transportation
for one student.
- $577 provides swim instruction for eight students.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Weekly: Serve as a guest speaker, classroom volunteer or tutor.
- SSL
- Internships
Identity (identity-youth.org) works with Latino and other historically underserved youths and their families, benefiting more than 50,000 residents annually at school, in the community and on playing fields. Identity helps youths develop social and emotional skills, do better in school, and get ready for work, providing case management, nonclinical emotional support, counseling and other wraparound services.
Headquartered: Gaithersburg
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $50 exposes two youths to local theater, including admission, snacks and transportation.
- $500 trains community members to co-facilitate nonclinical emotional support groups, helping neighbors and families cope with anxiety, stress and grief exacerbated by the pandemic.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Occasional: Help with the yearly backpack drive, sports tournaments and other events during school holidays.
- SSL
KID Museum (kid-museum.org) is a center for maker learning, designed to inspire the next generation to be creative leaders, inventors and changemakers. Through hands-on programs, young people are challenged to be active makers, building agency, confidence and creative problem-solving skills. KID Museum aims to make 50% of all programming available to young people who do not have the ability to pay, so that all kids have the chance to be makers.
Headquartered: Bethesda
Serves: Metro region
What a donation buys:
- $100 supports a full day of maker camp for a child in need.
- $500 supports a semester of after-school programming for one child.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One day: Mentor middle school students participating in KID Museum’s invention challenge.
- SSL
- Internships
Latino Student Fund (latinostudentfund.org) provides opportunities to build a strong academic foundation for underserved pre-K to 12th grade students in the region. By providing year-round out-of-school-time programs to low-income at-risk students and their families, the Latino Student Fund increases levels of educational attainment in the community.
Headquartered: Washington, D.C.
Serves: Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Washington, D.C.
What a donation buys:
- $250 funds mentoring for high school recent arrivals.
- $500 funds one week of summer college prep.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One day or ongoing: Volunteer for Saturday morning one-on-one tutoring with a K-12th grade student; serve as a mentor or college prep tutor.
- SSL
- Internships
So What Else (sowhatelse.org) provides food security, access to basic necessities, and high-quality out-of-school-time programs in literacy, athletics and the visual and performing arts. The organization aims to inspire youths to give back by creating volunteer opportunities. So What Else’s Project Change program engages youths in producing original musical theater through a free summer camp while developing their skills to support social-emotional health.
Headquartered: Rockville
Serves: Metro region
What a donation buys:
- $100 pays for meals for a family of six for an entire week.
- $500 funds a theater arts program for 50 students at a Title I school.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One day: Support the after-school program.
- Ongoing: Help in the food pantry.
- SSL
- Internships