KID Museum (kid-museum.org) is a center for maker learning, designed to inspire the next generation to be creative leaders, inventors and changemakers. Through hands-on programs, young people are challenged to be active makers, building agency, confidence and creative problem-solving skills. KID Museum aims to make 50% of all programming available to young people who do not have the ability to pay, so that all kids have the chance to be makers.

Headquartered: Bethesda

Serves: Metro region

What a donation buys:

$100 supports a full day of maker camp for a child in need.

$500 supports a semester of after-school programming for one child.

Volunteer Opportunities: