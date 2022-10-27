BlackRock Center for theArts/Upcounty Consolidation Hub (theupcountyhub.org) was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. BlackRock Center for the Arts, working with community partners and volunteers, transformed its art gallery into the Upcounty Consolidation Hub. Staff began managing arts programs virtually while working side by side with partners to serve the community. The Hub provides food, infant and adult diapers, toiletries and other essential items to some 750 families weekly. A family coping with COVID-19 receives a kit containing face masks, thermometers, soups, Tylenol, Gatorade and other items. A virtual visual arts class, BlackRock in a Box, is designed for children in grades 3-8.
Headquartered: Germantown
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $100 provides art supplies for one child.
- $500 provides food, formula and other essentials for four families.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Help in the box office or be an usher.
Manna Food Center (mannafood.org) works to end hunger through food distribution, nutrition education and advocacy to reduce poverty across Montgomery County. Last year, Manna distributed 3.6 million pounds of food to individuals, children, seniors and the working poor. Manna values partnerships with community groups, businesses and farms to address immediate needs and create sustainable healthy communities.
Headquartered: Gaithersburg and Silver Spring
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $100 supports one Manna truck’s daily food rescue, enabling distribution of quality proteins and fresh vegetables to participants.
- $500 purchases 417 pounds of fresh produce from local farmers through Manna’s Farm to Food Bank program.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One day: Prepare food boxes and sort canned goods.
- One day: Host a food and funds drive.
- SSL
- Internships
Mid County Consolidation Hub at Hughes United Methodist Church (hughesumc.org/mid-county-hub) is a consolidation hub that helps local residents, particularly low-income families, single mothers, people with disabilities, people experiencing homelessness and seniors. The Hub distributes diapers, formula, nonperishable foods, produce, prepared meals, and rent and bill assistance. Partnerships with the county government and other local nonprofits enable the Hub to efficiently connect clients with other vital resources.
Headquartered: Wheaton
Serves: Mid-Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $500 pays for culturally appropriate summer lunches for 100 kids.
- $1,000 helps one family per month with rent and utilities.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One day: Help pack or distribute food on-site or deliver bags of food to seniors.
- SSL
Montgomery County Food Council (mocofoodcouncil.org) leads over 2,000 partners in collective impact education and advocacy initiatives to cultivate a more resilient, sustainable and equitable local food system. They improve access for 100,000-plus people at risk for hunger, support 100-plus MoCo Made farms and food and beverage entrepreneurs, and address food system impacts on natural resources.
Headquartered: Bethesda
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $50 supports one convening of the Gardening Subcommittee, whose efforts expand community gardening access in the county.
- $250 funds Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) application help to one Montgomery County household including prescreening eligibility determination and application completion.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One day: Participate in a hunger awareness media campaign.
- Ongoing: Serve as a community food resource navigator.
- SSL
- Internships
Rainbow Community Development Center (rainbowcdc.org) seeks to build better lives for those in need through safety net services: emergency food pantry, eviction prevention, prevention of utility cutoff and temporary emergency shelter. The food pantry is its largest program.
Headquartered: Silver Spring
Serves: Montgomery County
What a donation buys:
- $50 provides a two-week supply of groceries for a family of seven.
- $500 provides fuel to pick up food donations to supply groceries for 700 families a month.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Ongoing: Sort, pack and distribute groceries; plan fundraising events; grant-writing; photography/videography; website updates.
- SSL
Shepherd’s Table (shepherdstable.org) serves more than 2,500 individuals experiencing homelessness, food insecurity or poverty in the county every year by providing nutritious meals, clothing, a mailing address, prescription assistance, information and referrals, case management and other social services. Its eye clinic provides vision screenings, prescription eyeglasses and treatment for glaucoma and cataracts for the uninsured.
Headquartered: Silver Spring
Serves: Montgomery County and Prince George’s County
What a donation buys:
- $250 covers the cost of prescription medication for eight clients.
- $1,000 covers the cost of food for 280 meals.
Volunteer Opportunities:
- One Day: Make sandwiches, baked goods or casseroles at home or serve meals on-site.
- SSL