BlackRock Center for theArts/Upcounty Consolidation Hub (theupcountyhub.org) was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. BlackRock Center for the Arts, working with community partners and volunteers, transformed its art gallery into the Upcounty Consolidation Hub. Staff began managing arts programs virtually while working side by side with partners to serve the community. The Hub provides food, infant and adult diapers, toiletries and other essential items to some 750 families weekly. A family coping with COVID-19 receives a kit containing face masks, thermometers, soups, Tylenol, Gatorade and other items. A virtual visual arts class, BlackRock in a Box, is designed for children in grades 3-8.

Headquartered: Germantown

Serves: Montgomery County

What a donation buys:

$100 provides art supplies for one child.

$500 provides food, formula and other essentials for four families.

Volunteer Opportunities: