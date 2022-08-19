Who We Are



Bethesda Magazine is an award-winning bi-monthly publication that covers the people, places and issues in Montgomery County, Maryland. Bethesda Beat is an award-winning online local news site that publishes an average of nine stories a day. Both are published by Z-Pop Media, the leading media company in Montgomery County, one of the nation’s largest and most affluent and diverse counties.



What We Value



We are committed to:

• Serving the community by producing extraordinary content and events that inform and engage local residents

• Providing a work environment that is based on respect and that is inclusive to all and free of discrimination

• Creating opportunities for advancement and growth for our employees



Bethesda Magazine is looking for an energetic, purpose-driven Design and Production Manager to join the creative department. The Design and Production Manager leads print production for Bethesda Magazine and oversees other art department team members. The ideal candidate has 6-9 years of experience working in print and digital media on creative products for lifestyle, news and editorial brands. This position requires a thirst for knowledge and a desire to elevate the community through impactful visual storytelling.



Core Responsibilities:



■ Lead Print and Digital Production across the company

■ Manage design projects across print and digital

■ Conceptual designs for features, departments and other content in Bethesda Magazine

■ Direct and manage photo shoots, illustrations, and other creative assignments for print and digital output

■ Work with digital, sales and marketing teams to produce visuals for digital display including data visualizations, social media content and marketing collateral

■ Oversee photo research and assign related tasks

■ Maintain a contact database of art department vendors, suppliers and related resources

■ Track department spending issue to issue

■ Support creative requests from other departments as needed



Required Capabilities:



■ 6-9 years of proven industry skills and experience

■ Eye for detail and strict adherence to standards in production tasks and processes

■ Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite and related applications

■ Comfortable with Microsoft Office applications

■ Ability to manage others within the art department and delegate tasks as appropriate

■ Ability to design within brand guidelines or established campaign / project look and feel, while delivering innovative, information-driven creative solutions

■ Strong communication skills, including an ability to collaborate across departments and with outside vendors in a professional manner

■ Flexibility and adaptability to new ideas and processes

■ Passion and enthusiasm for design and the importance of clear visual communication

■ Ability to work in-office a minimum of 2x/week

■ Willingness to work on-site more frequently as needed during heavy production times

■ Ability to work at off-site locations as needed (i.e., telework)



Desired Capabilities:



■ HTML / CSS experience

■ Video creation and editing

■ Photography creation and editing

■ Illustration conception and creation



To apply



Please email your resume and samples of your work to chessie.williams@bethesdamagazine.com. The job is located in Bethesda Magazine’s office in Montgomery County. We offer a competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package that includes health insurance, a matched 401K program, flexibility for remote work and opportunities for career development.



We are an EOE.



*This position allows for a Hybrid work schedule.