Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: May 5-12
Notable homes sold in the past week
3701 Blackthorn Court, Chevy Chase
Five-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $2,000,000
Sold price: $1,950,000
4533 Windsor Lane, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,599,900
Sold price: $1,600,000
9734 Beman Woods Way, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,425,000
Sold price: $1,235,000
4805 Scarsdale Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, four-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,158,000
Sold price: $1,100,000
11908 Hunting Ridge Court, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $929,900
Sold price: $965,000
6520 Wiscasset Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home
List price: $885,000
Sold price: $925,000
6113 Walhonding Road, Bethesda
Four-bedroom, three-bathroom single-family home
List price: $920,000
Sold price: $920,000