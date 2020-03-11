Sold in Bethesda, Chevy Chase and Potomac: March 3-10
Notable homes sold in the past week
7603 Winterberry Place, Bethesda
Seven-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,897,000
Sold price: $1,899,000
5629 Oak Place, Bethesda
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,650,000
Sold price: $1,650,000
9300 Lindale Drive, Bethesda
Five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,550,000
Sold price: $1,545,000
10004 Apple Hill Court, Potomac
Six-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,699,990
Sold price: $1,540,000
10 Accord Court, Potomac
Four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $1,298,000
Sold price: $1,125,000
4604 Bayard Blvd., Bethesda
Three-bedroom, two-bathroom single-family home
List price: $795,000
Sold price: $851,000
5518 Charlcote Road, Bethesda
Three-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom single-family home
List price: $775,000
Sold price: $775,000