Spring has sprung, and with it come warmer days, celebrations and more time outdoors. Orange is the day-to-night color that adds pop and personality to any look.

1. Made of gold and coral, these midsize hoops by Viv & Ingrid—a domestic brand that’s decades old and owned by women—are as graceful as they are fanciful. Pair them with a crisp white tee, floral print or classic stripe.

$137 at Progressions Salon in North Bethesda (301-231-8757, progressions.com)

2. Simple, subtle, casual bling is a spring-forward must. Gorjana’s power gemstone bracelet is made of citrine, which is said to create “abundance” (other bracelets from the California brand promise clarity, balance, strength and more). Sizing is easily adjustable, and for a mellow layered look, the strands can be grouped with other Gorjana bracelets.

$38 at Gorjana in Bethesda (301-288-1407, gorjana.com)

3. Mixed leather and linen make this on-trend Aila tote easy to love. At 20¾ inches wide, 12½ inches high and 7¼ inches deep with a slim pocket, the practical design takes you from day to night.

$328 at J.McLaughlin in Bethesda (Bethesda Row, 301-951-5272, and Wildwood Shopping Center, 301-263-3304, jmclaughlin.com)

4. Free People’s Homecoming Jumper features a simple wide-legged style in a linen blend. It works as a bright base for a Mother’s Day, Father’s Day or graduation celebration—just add accessories.

$78 at Free People in Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda (301-365-3192, freepeople.com)

5. “Kiss My.” liquid lip balm by Ròen is formulated to soothe lips and make them shine. Shown in “Remi,” this clean beauty, cruelty-free pick-me-up brings a hint of orange into a nearly nude tone. The nonsticky formula will not melt as temperatures rise.

$26 at Bluemercury (multiple locations, including Bethesda Row, 301-986-0070, and Wildwood Shopping Center, 301-897-0006, bluemercury.com)

6. Wraps are an easy way to finish off any look with chic orange accents. Domestically handmade of poly chiffon, this striped stunner is by Meet Me in Miami, which has been a favorite of stylists for decades.

$85 at Scout & Molly’s at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda (301-348-5047, northbethesda.scoutandmollys.com)