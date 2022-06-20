Brass act

The Libations brass bar cart is a statement piece that adds utility and sparkle to a living or dining room. It measures 33 inches wide, 14 inches deep and 32½ inches high and features a clear tempered glass shelf on top, an antique mirrored shelf below, leather-wrapped handles and rubber wheels. It retails for $699 at Crate and Barrel in D.C.’s Spring Valley neighborhood (202-364-6100, crateandbarrel.com).

Tropical twist

Every drink looks like an exotic concoction when served in a fun tiki glass. Made of heavy lead-free crystal, the 14-ounce tumblers from Viski feature strong lines and deep cuts, with a heavy base and a smooth rim. Purchase a set of two for $26 at Red Orchard in Bethesda (301-571-7333, redorchard.com).

Shake it up

A perfect martini is a breeze with the elegant Harrison cocktail shaker. It holds 26 ounces, is 8¾ inches high and has a tight-fitting lid to prevent drips, and a tapered base for a good grip. Find it for $39.50 (monogramming is extra) at Pottery Barn in Bethesda (301-654-1598, potterybarn.com).

Tools of the trade

Keep all your bar tools close at hand with a kit that includes a black walnut cutting board, a bar knife for slicing fruit and herbs, a channel knife for making fancy twists, and a peeler for making garnishes. The Crafthouse bar tool set sells for $100 at West Elm at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda (301-230-7630, westelm.com).

Make it neat

Pretty cocktail napkins are a seasonal must on a cart. Adorned with a multicolored fish print design, they tuck neatly into a decorative 5¾-inch-square box made from recycled sandcast aluminum, and even come with a weighted fish of the same material. Find the Mariposa Shimmer Fish beaded napkin box for $49.50 at The Cottage Monet in Rockville (301-279-2422, cottagemonet.com).

In the mix

Surprise your guests with a fancy, flavorful drink right at home with these handcrafted cocktail syrups from Washington, D.C.-based Pratt Standard Cocktail Co. The pre-Prohibition-style mixers come in flavors such as bitter lemon, rosemary grapefruit, blackberry mint, lemon tonic and cherry blossom, and are available in 16-ounce bottles for $24 each at SW7 in Kensington (240-274-6448, sw7.design).

Read all about it

Brush up on your bartending knowledge and be ready for any drink order with this handy guide. It contains 20 classic cocktail recipes along with essential techniques and tips for stocking the home bar, accompanied by vibrant photographs. Pick up The Cocktail Workshop for $27.50 at Anthropologie in Bethesda (240-345-9413, anthropologie.com).