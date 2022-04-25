The cakes have been baked, the dough proofed and the custard tarts set. Restaurant critic David Hagedorn toured over 30 Montgomery County bakeries to survey the sweets, interview the bakers and find his favorite items.

His pursuits include an experiment in custom cakes, an investigation into the intensive croissant baking process , roundups of rainbow sweets , impulse buys , international treats and tasty breads , a list of sugary selections from notable locals , and a look at two local bakers making names for themselves on camera .

Lemon tarts, chocolate chip cookies, cherry danishes and more

We gave a Gaithersburg bakery $300 to create an on-trend cake. Here’s what they made

Sunday Morning Bakehouse has a three-day long baking process to make these buttery, flaky pastries

We rounded up six eye-catching desserts that are big on color — and taste great too

We toured over 30 local bakeries — these are the items we couldn’t resist

You’ve gotta try the Japanese cheesecake, Greek baklava and Persian cookies

Our favorite baguettes and loafs — and where to buy them

A baker’s stint on a Cooking Channel cake competition, plus a café owner has her own YouTube series

David Hagedorn is the restaurant critic for Bethesda Magazine.