The cakes have been baked, the dough proofed and the custard tarts set. Restaurant critic David Hagedorn toured over 30 Montgomery County bakeries to survey the sweets, interview the bakers and find his favorite items.
His pursuits include an experiment in custom cakes, an investigation into the intensive croissant baking process, roundups of rainbow sweets, impulse buys, international treats and tasty breads, a list of sugary selections from notable locals, and a look at two local bakers making names for themselves on camera.
Bakery cravings from notable Montgomery County residents
Lemon tarts, chocolate chip cookies, cherry danishes and more
The anatomy and cost of a custom cake
We gave a Gaithersburg bakery $300 to create an on-trend cake. Here’s what they made
What it takes to make a superlative croissant
Sunday Morning Bakehouse has a three-day long baking process to make these buttery, flaky pastries
Rainbow treats from Montgomery County bakeries
We rounded up six eye-catching desserts that are big on color — and taste great too
Five sweet treats we couldn’t pass up
We toured over 30 local bakeries — these are the items we couldn’t resist
International treats from Bethesda-area bakeries
You’ve gotta try the Japanese cheesecake, Greek baklava and Persian cookies
Breads we love from Bethesda and Rockville bakeries
Our favorite baguettes and loafs — and where to buy them
How two Silver Spring bakers showcase their talent on screen
A baker’s stint on a Cooking Channel cake competition, plus a café owner has her own YouTube series
David Hagedorn is the restaurant critic for Bethesda Magazine.