Bakery cravings from notable Montgomery County residents

We asked local restaurateurs, TV personalities and business owners about their favorite sweets from Bethesda-area bakeries. Here are their answers.

Nycci Nellis, publisher, TheListAreYouOnIt.com: lemon tart at Tout de Sweet, Bethesda

Pati Jinich, cookbook author and TV personality: chocolate chip cookies at Levain Bakery, Bethesda

Michael Sokolove, author and New York Times Magazine contributor: lemon bundt cake at Nothing Bundt Cakes, Bethesda

Allison Aubrey, NPR correspondent, CBS Sunday Morning contributor: Linzer cookie at Potomac Sweets, Kensington

Jennifer Meltzer, co-owner of All Set Restaurant & Bar: cherry Danish at Woodmoor Pastry Shop, Silver Spring

Darcey Thomson, real estate agent at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty: glazed doughnuts at Breads Unlimited, Bethesda

Tony Conte, chef and owner of Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana: matcha white chocolate croissant at Sunday Morning Bakehouse, North Bethesda

Sally Swift, co-creator/managing producer of The Splendid Table: melomakarona (honey walnut cookies) at Mastiha Artisan Greek Bakery, Kensington

Mike Friedman, chef/owner of Aventino and AP Pizza Shop (both coming soon): matcha crepe layer cake at Kyoto Matcha, North Bethesda

Lori Gardner, restaurant blogger: kouign amann at Sunday Morning Bakehouse, North Bethesda

K.N. Vinod, chef and co-owner of Bombay Bistro: cranberry, walnut and pumpkin quick bread at Spring Mill Bread Co., Gaithersburg

Lissa Muscatine, co-owner of Politics and Prose: baguette at Fresh Baguette, Bethesda

Ann Gerhart, Washington Post senior editor for digital enterprise: chocolate truffle cake at Stella’s Bakery, Rockville

Sarah Bonner, co-owner of Hank Dietle’s Tavern: napoleons at Stella’s Bakery, Rockville

Mindy Lam, artist and creative director of Mindy Lam Jewelry: kouign amann at Fresh Baguette, Rockville

Jackie DeCarlo, CEO of Manna Food Center: chocolate brownies at Sunflower Bakery, Rockville

Barbara Johnson, founder and executive director of Art Works Now: mini eclairs at Woodmoor Pastry Shop, Silver Spring

Ruth Gresser, chef and owner of Pizzeria Paradiso: custard cream croissant at Ooh La La Bakery, Silver Spring

Cheryl Kane Heimlich, publisher of local retail and restaurant news site Store Reporter: chocolate-dipped coconut macaroons at

Sunflower Bakery, Rockville

Jeffrey Slavin, mayor of Somerset and philanthropist: black and white cookies at Breads Unlimited, Bethesda