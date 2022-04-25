May-June 2022 | Food & Drink

Bakery cravings from notable Montgomery County residents

Lemon tarts, chocolate chip cookies, cherry danishes and more

By David Hagedorn
share this
Photo by Deb Lindsey

We asked local restaurateurs, TV personalities and business owners about their favorite sweets from Bethesda-area bakeries. Here are their answers. 

Nycci Nellis, publisher, TheListAreYouOnIt.com: lemon tart at Tout de Sweet, Bethesda

Pati Jinich, cookbook author and TV personality: chocolate chip cookies at Levain Bakery, Bethesda

Michael Sokolove, author and New York Times Magazine contributor: lemon bundt cake at Nothing Bundt Cakes, Bethesda

Allison Aubrey, NPR correspondent, CBS Sunday Morning contributor: Linzer cookie at Potomac Sweets, Kensington

Jennifer Meltzer, co-owner of All Set Restaurant & Bar: cherry Danish at Woodmoor Pastry Shop, Silver Spring

Darcey Thomson, real estate agent at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty: glazed doughnuts at Breads Unlimited, Bethesda

Tony Conte, chef and owner of Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana: matcha white chocolate croissant at Sunday Morning Bakehouse, North Bethesda

Sally Swift, co-creator/managing producer of The Splendid Table: melomakarona (honey walnut cookies) at Mastiha Artisan Greek Bakery, Kensington

Mike Friedman, chef/owner of Aventino and AP Pizza Shop (both coming soon): matcha crepe layer cake at Kyoto Matcha, North Bethesda

Lori Gardner, restaurant blogger: kouign amann at Sunday Morning Bakehouse, North Bethesda

K.N. Vinod, chef and co-owner of Bombay Bistro: cranberry, walnut and pumpkin quick bread at Spring Mill Bread Co., Gaithersburg

Traditional Baguette at Fresh Baguette. Photo by Deb Lindsey

Lissa Muscatine, co-owner of Politics and Prose: baguette at Fresh Baguette, Bethesda

Ann Gerhart, Washington Post senior editor for digital enterprise: chocolate truffle cake at Stella’s Bakery, Rockville

Sarah Bonner, co-owner of Hank Dietle’s Tavern: napoleons at Stella’s Bakery, Rockville

Mindy Lam, artist and creative director of Mindy Lam Jewelry: kouign amann at Fresh Baguette, Rockville

Jackie DeCarlo, CEO of Manna Food Center: chocolate brownies at Sunflower Bakery, Rockville

Barbara Johnson, founder and executive director of Art Works Now: mini eclairs at Woodmoor Pastry Shop, Silver Spring

Ruth Gresser, chef and owner of Pizzeria Paradiso: custard cream croissant at Ooh La La Bakery, Silver Spring

Cheryl Kane Heimlich, publisher of local retail and restaurant news site Store Reporter: chocolate-dipped coconut macaroons at
Sunflower Bakery, Rockville

Jeffrey Slavin, mayor of Somerset and philanthropist: black and white cookies at Breads Unlimited, Bethesda

Related Stories