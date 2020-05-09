Shapely and sophisticated new sofa trends for the home

Great curves
Rounded edges are back, and the hottest new sofas are shapely and sophisticated
Pretty in Pink
The glamorous little Ada sofa offers big style for small spaces. A crescent shape, brushed gold legs, button-tufted back and piping trim are nods to midcentury modern. It is 72 inches long and covered in synthetic linen that’s pale pink or ivory. Find it for $1,930 at Urban Country Designs in Bethesda (301-654-0500; urbancountrydesigns.com).
Retro Radiance
A dramatic serpentine silhouette makes this three-piece sofa a showstopper. The Bellevue right arm chaise sectional is perfect for entertaining. It has brushed brass legs and can be covered in an array of fabrics, including this lush teal velvet called Como Capri. It is 172½ inches long and retails for $4,697 at Crate & Barrel in the Spring Valley neighborhood of Upper Northwest D.C. (202-364-6100; crateandbarrel.com).
Lounge Life
A curved sofa is a great solution for a tricky corner. The sleek, low-slung profile of the leather Goleta sofa has a bohemian chic vibe. It’s 98 inches long and comes in 14 bold colors, including a rich gold called Lager. Prices start at $4,698 at Anthropologie in Bethesda (240-345-9413; anthropologie.com).