Residential real estate is big business in Montgomery County and Upper Northwest D.C. Last year, 9,782 detached single-family homes were sold in those areas for a total of about $7.9 billion, according to Bright MLS.

Not surprisingly, a large number of real estate agents live in Montgomery County—8,515 associate brokers, brokers and salespeople, according to the Maryland Real Estate Commission.

But real estate agents don’t all perform equally. A small percentage of the agents sell a large percentage of the homes.

On the following pages we list the top producers—the individual agents with total sales in the county and Upper Northwest D.C. (ZIP codes 20015 and 20016) of at least $8 million from Nov. 1, 2020, through Oct. 31, 2021; and teams with at least $16 million in sales during the same period.

In the list, we tag an elite group of agents and teams as “top tier producers.” Agents with that designation generated at least $15 million in sales, and teams recorded average sales of at least $7.5 million per licensed team member.

The agents and teams are listed in alphabetical order under the offices where they work. The list reflects the brokerage affiliation for the agents/teams and includes any changes that were reported to Bethesda Magazine by Feb. 1, 2022.

The sales data was provided by the real estate brokerages and offices that are listed.