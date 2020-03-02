 Top real estate agents in Montgomery County and Upper Northwest D.C.

The Top Producers

A list of the real estate agents and teams with the top total sales in Montgomery County and Upper Northwest D.C.

| Published:

GettyImages-1156387942

Residential real estate is big business in Montgomery County and Upper Northwest D.C. (ZIP codes 20015 and 20016). Last year, 7,388 single-family homes were sold in those areas for a total of $7.9 billion.

Not surprisingly, Montgomery County has a large number of real estate agents who live here—8,470 agents, according to the Maryland Real Estate Commission.

But not all real estate agents are created equal. A small percentage of the agents sell a large percentage of the homes.

On the following pages we list the top producers—the individual agents with total sales in the county and Upper Northwest D.C. (ZIP codes 20015 and 20016) of at least $8 million from Nov. 1, 2018, through Oct. 31, 2019; and teams with at least $16 million in sales during the same period.

In the list, we tag an elite group of agents and teams as “top tier producers.” Agents with that designation had at least $15 million in sales, and teams had average sales of at least $7.5 million per licensed team member. Top tier producers are designated with the symbol.

The agents and teams are listed in alphabetical order under the offices where they work. The list reflects the brokerage the agents/teams were affiliated with and includes any changes that were reported to Bethesda Magazine as of Jan. 20, 2020.

The sales data was provided by the real estate brokerages and offices that are listed.

