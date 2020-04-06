Here's a look at the home sales trends in our area by comparing housing prices, homes being sold and what neighborhoods homes are being sold the fastest

Home sales highlights and trends
Data on single-family home sales in 445 Bethesda-area neighborhoods from 2015 to 2019
Home Sales Highlights
A snapshot of last year’s housing market in our area
Home Sales Trends in 445 neighborhoods
Are housing prices rising? Are more homes being sold? In what neighborhoods are homes selling the fastest? The following chart answers these questions with data on the number of sales, the average sale price and the average number of days on the market for single-fami-ly homes in 445 Bethesda-area neighborhoods from 2015 to 2019. The neighborhoods included had at least five total sales during the last five years and at least one sale in the past year. The totals for each ZIP code reflect all sales in that ZIP code, not just the totals for the selected neighborhoods. Real estate agents may enter sales into the Bright MLS database retroactively; as a result, some of the historical data may vary from what has been published in previous years. Some numbers have been rounded.
Data provided by Bright MLS and MarketStats for ShowingTime. Statistics generated Jan. 15, 2020. Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.