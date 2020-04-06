 Here's a look at the home sales trends in our area by comparing housing prices, homes being sold and what neighborhoods homes are being sold the fastest

Home sales highlights and trends

Data on single-family home sales in 445 Bethesda-area neighborhoods from 2015 to 2019

| Published:

Home Sales Highlights

A snapshot of last year’s housing market in our area

Home Sales Trends in 445 neighborhoods

Are housing prices rising? Are more homes being sold? In what neighborhoods are homes selling the fastest? The following chart answers these questions with data on the number of sales, the average sale price and the average number of days on the market for single-fami-ly homes in 445 Bethesda-area neighborhoods from 2015 to 2019. The neighborhoods included had at least five total sales during the last five years and at least one sale in the past year. The totals for each ZIP code reflect all sales in that ZIP code, not just the totals for the selected neighborhoods. Real estate agents may enter sales into the Bright MLS database retroactively; as a result, some of the historical data may vary from what has been published in previous years. Some numbers have been rounded.

 Data provided by Bright MLS and MarketStats for ShowingTime. Statistics generated Jan. 15, 2020. Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

 

Back to Bethesda Magazine >>

Related Articles


Shop talk

How a Kensington mom co-founded a baby sling company. Plus, colorful straps for your handbags.

Love it or leave it

When homeowners outgrow their house, it’s time to make a decision

Michelin accomplished

At Kyley McGeeney’s Silver Spring home, D.C.’s top chefs are cooking in the kitchen

Magazine




Subscribe


Renew


Digital Editions

Legal Assistant |

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Real Estate Development Intern |

Bellwether Enterprise

Part-Time Lead House Manager |

Round House Theatre

Manager, CE Provider Services |

American Speech-Language-Hearing Association

Test Administrator |

Pearson

Floral Designer |

Johnson's Florist and Garden Centers

Graphics LAN Administrator/Engineer |

CBS News

Account Executive |

JG Wentworth

View All Post a Job

Leading Professionals »

Sponsored Content




Newsletters

    Get top stories in your inbox
    Exclusive deals from area businesses
    Including a sneak peek of the next issue
    The latest, local job openings straight to your inbox

Dining Guide








Bethesda Beat Trending