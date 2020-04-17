This Sugarland couple held the first interracial wedding in Montgomery County in 1967

A new era
In 1967, a Sugarland couple held the first interracial wedding in Montgomery County
In late May 1967, Tilghman Lee walked into the Montgomery County Courthouse in Rockville to apply for a marriage license. His request was denied.
Lee, then a petty officer first class in the U.S. Navy, met Josefa Gutierrez del Valle in Barcelona, Spain, in 1966. After they got engaged, Lee brought Gutierrez del Valle back to his hometown of Sugarland, a small black community near Poolesville founded by freed slaves in the 1870s. As The Baltimore Sun reported at the time, plans for a wedding with family and friends were torn asunder when Lee discovered that state law prohibited him from marrying the woman he loved. Because Lee was black and Gutierrez del Valle was white, the couple fell under a centuries-old Maryland law banning interracial marriages.
Maryland was the first colony in America to enact an anti-interracial marriage law, passed in 1664 and aimed squarely at preventing enslaved black men from marrying white English women. The law was an American invention; there was no ban on interracial marriage in England at the time.
As a deterrent, the new law declared that any white woman who married an enslaved black man condemned herself to servitude for the duration of her husband’s life—and that any children born of the relationship were regarded as slaves for life, like their fathers. White men who married black women were also subject to penalties of servitude.
Through the 1950s, about half of the states in the U.S.—including every state in the South—still had laws prohibiting marriage by racial classifications. Virginia’s law declared such intermarriage a felony. In 1955, Maryland amended its law to say that any white woman who had a child with a black or mixed-race man would be imprisoned for up to five years.
In June 1958, a young Virginia couple, Richard and Mildred Loving—a white man and a black woman—were wed in Washington, D.C., where interracial marriage was legal. A month later, they were roused from bed in a predawn raid on their home and arrested for breaking Virginia’s anti-miscegenation law. Following their trial in 1959, each was sentenced to a year in jail, though the sentences were suspended on the condition that the couple leave Virginia and not return for 25 years.
The Lovings appealed their convictions, and their case slowly made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Oral arguments began in April 1967. Before the court released its decision, the Maryland Legislature repealed that state’s 300-year-old ban on interracial marriage, with the repeal set to take effect on June 1, 1967. (Alabama would be the last state to repeal its “prohibition of interracial marriages,” finally voting the law off the books in 2000.)
Lee had applied for a marriage license just weeks before the Maryland ban was lifted. Although his request was denied, the courthouse clerks obligingly told him to come back and reapply after June 1, when the repeal would be in effect. Lee returned, his license was granted, and on June 10, 1967, he and Gutierrez del Valle were married in a double ring ceremony at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in
Sugarland—the first interracial wedding in the county.
“I did not know it was any kind of first,” Lee remarked to The Sun shortly after the wedding. “We are just happy to be married.”
