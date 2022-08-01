1. That layered look

Summer requires a layer or two. Nights get cool, airplanes and restaurants can be plain old chilly. The Binx, this V-neck cardigan by Kule, helps keep the chill away—-and it’s anything but plain. The subtle vertical stripe pattern on the cream-colored cotton and rayon blend sweater brings your look to life, with accenting in eggplant, forest, cream, ice blue and navy. Extra points for easy to pack versatility.

$278 at Wylie Grey, Bethesda Row, 301-302-8997, wyliegrey.com

2. Your ticket to shine

TSA-friendly (leave it on) and full of twinkle, Dana Rebecca’s Lulu Jack Mini Bezel Bar Necklace in 14-karat gold with a row of diamonds is an impossible-to-part-with accessory that speaks volumes in the language of understated elegance. The chain comes in two sizes and the gold in three color choices (yellow, pink or white), so you can make this your personal summer staple.

$425 at Nordstrom, Westfield Montgomery mall, Bethesda, 301-365-4111, nordstrom.com

3. Hats off

Hot summer sun requires some personal shade. The Johnny Was Dreamer Braided Raffia Fringe Hat is a summer essential with its 5-inch-wide brim. The natural rattan flop with a colorful floral accent is one size fits all, providing on-point protection and a perfect finishing touch for any summer look.

$137 at Johnny Was, Bethesda Row, 301-263-2505, johnnywas.com

4. Good to go

Getting ready for the road is no easy task. L.L. Bean’s Waxed-Canvas Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag in size medium offers classic form and contemporary functionality. Shown in timeless navy, the bag is available in a range of colors. It is 9¾ inches tall, 9 inches wide and 3½ inches deep, and includes multiple pockets, zipped compartments and a hook for hanging. The trusty travel companion can be monogrammed for an additional fee.

$89 at L.L. Bean, Pike & Rose, North Bethesda, 888-660-1570, llbean.com

5. One step at a time

Summer travel calls for cooling, easy footwear with day to night comfort and color. Allbirds, which is slated to open a store at Bethesda Row, is focused on environmentally friendly and seriously comfortable shoes. Tree Runners come in several colors, including Mist, a subtle yet rich gray with a white sole. Allbirds, made of eco-friendly materials, have that walking-on-air feel, but with full foot and ankle support.

$105 from Allbirds, available online and in the upcoming Allbirds store at Bethesda Row, allbirds.com

6. In the bag

One of the most elusive travel accessories is the just-right bag. Too big or poorly proportioned will leave you sore and achy, while too small means some essentials are left behind. This slouchy purse is made of vegan-certified materials and includes two strap options—one for the shoulder that makes the bag waist-length, the other to be worn crossbody—to meet the mood and moment. The Luna comes in khaki, ivory, black, chocolate and brown.

$78 at Anthropologie, Bethesda Row, 240-345-9413, anthropologie.com