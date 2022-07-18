Pints in a pasture

By Caitlynn Peetz

Tucked into one section of a 33-acre expanse of rolling green fields in Poolesville is Landmade Brewing, a serene spot where groups can gather for craft beer and to mingle with farm animals. The brewery, which opened off Darnestown Road in February, features a seating area where a wooden fence separates visitors from the animals, including a few donkeys.

In the tasting room (located in a former cattle stable), you can choose from a lineup of beers brewed on-site, ranging from lagers to pale ales and all made with local ingredients, including peaches and apples grown on the farm. Beer sold in a 16-ounce mug costs between $7 and $8. There is ample seating on the property, including chairs and stools around a handful of firepits. S’mores kits are for sale in the farm’s general store.

A quaint food truck parked near the tasting room offers a rotating menu. Recent fare has included leafy salads, sausages, honey buffalo wings and a soft pretzel with beer cheese and mustard. On weekends, the food lineup expands to include breakfast burritos and, on Sundays, a burger.

Leashed and well-mannered dogs are welcome to explore the open space or lounge at your feet.

Landmade Brewing is open 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday and on holidays. 19124 Jerusalem Road, Poolesville, 301-685-7139, landmadebeer.com

A magical garden

By Rachel Pomerance Berl

They’re fashioned from macramé and moss, twigs and gemstones—even a rain boot, a teapot and a miniature cabin atop wood-carved chicken legs. The 150 fairy houses at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, a sprawling complex in Solomons, Maryland, can be spotted along a half-mile trail.

Among the special activities and exhibits that make up Enchanted Summer at the Garden, the fairy houses are organized into a pair of displays: A short-term set of creations by children runs through July 4, while sturdier structures that can endure sultry summers remain through Labor Day. The builders include professional artists, families and troops of Girl Scouts and Brownies.

Enchanted Summer launched with 35 houses in 2010 and has since spawned a full-on fairy frenzy, featuring such frivolities as a “Fairy Lolly” playspace in a grove of loblolly pine trees, digging for fairy fossils and gems ($15), and the chance to build your own fairy house at the artLAB (a studio for making artwork with recycled materials such as cork, beads and CDs).

Also on tap: Food Truck Fridays, yoga in the garden, a 6-foot-wide hidden “dragon’s nest” and a “Wild Rumpus Run” obstacle course—plus the complex’s indoor and outdoor exhibitions.

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is about 75 miles from Bethesda. Summer hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free (donations welcome). 13470 Dowell Road, Solomons, Maryland, 410-326-4640, annmariegarden.org