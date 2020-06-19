The kids are all right
First Place, Adult Short Story Contest
The thwacking sound rang harshly in their ears as they huddled against each other in the cold darkness. Each boy felt the loud clack of the shot ring and reverberate against his skull like the harsh pounding of a snare drum. The kickback of the gun was much stronger than any of them had anticipated, and the echo it left in its wake felt like an insult to the soft and subtle sounds of the nighttime. Jordan barely registered the hooting of an owl and the skittering of small feet through the tree branches above their heads.
They stood over the limp form with a mixture of fascination and feigned disgust.
“Do you think it’s dead?” Jordan asked, his round eyes widening with concern. He pushed his glasses farther up the bridge of his nose.
The doe lay still against the hard dirt. Underneath its body was a smattering of leaves that glistened like tinfoil in the moonlight. Even in the darkness, the boys couldn’t fail to notice the thick blood oozing onto the ground like rainwater. They stood in a semicircle around the defeated form, shielding the body with a human tent made of their heavy winter jackets. The aggressive early December air hissed through the trees in Lachlan’s Forest, and 12-year-old Billy Riderman curled his fingers defensively around the large Timber Classic Marlin 336C he’d stolen from his father’s shed.
“Yeah, it’s dead.” Billy put his hands on his hips definitively. “My dad says you can tell when their eyes don’t close anymore.”
“No, look,” Charlie whispered from somewhere behind Jordan. “It’s still breathing.”
Jordan bent farther down. Though it was faint, the deer’s belly rose and fell ever so slightly as it tried to breathe. The boys had shot a clean hole into the upper edge of the animal’s chest, but it still clung to consciousness with an upsettingly calm disposition.
Jordan put his hand on the doe’s taut stomach. The deer shuddered in response to his touch and flicked its eyes aggressively onto his face. The doe had wide, brown, marblelike eyes, and he could see into her pupils, enlarged with fear. For a split second, Jordan felt a wave of nausea fall over him. She forced her eyes back and offered her body in final surrender to the group of confused boys desperate to prove something insurmountable to no one in particular.
Earlier that day, Billy had approached their lunch table with a deeply set smirk stretching across his speckled face. He sat down at the edge of the gray table with a self-assured thump and pulled out the crinkled brown paper bag he’d had stored in his backpack. Before he began unloading the innards of his lunch, he looked over to Kundan’s small Tupperware container of yellow rice and crinkled his button nose.
“What the hell is that, Condom?” he asked, pointing at the plastic box.
“Basmati rice.” Kundan didn’t look up from his food.
Unsettled by the lack of attention his statement had gained him, Billy began to pull out the squashed peanut butter and jelly sandwich Jordan could only assume he’d made himself. He knew Billy’s mom worked night shifts at the hospital, and the image of Billy’s father packing a bag lunch made Jordan want to laugh. The sandwich was the only thing in the brown bag apart from a neon green bottle of Mountain Dew and three long silver bullets that Billy smacked onto the middle of the table proudly.
Everybody bounced backward in shock as the bullets rolled against each other on the table.
“What the f**k, Billy? You can’t have that here.” Charlie leaned forward to shield the bullets with his body. He began pushing them back toward Billy, who only grinned.
“They’re my dad’s.” The dimples he had on the side of his face poked out from behind his wide smile.