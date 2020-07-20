To help bring joy during the pandemic, local residents brought home new furry friends

Ruff times
When we asked local residents to tell us about the pets they’ve added to the family during the pandemic, the adorable photos came rolling in
Madden
Breed: Australian shepherd
Age: 2 months
Submitted by: Gianna Giacalone
Town: Clarksburg
“We had been planning for a while to get a dog, but it just so happened that the timeline was moved up since we would be around more. It’s made it so much better. Madden likes to bite water as it comes out of the doggy fountain…it’s so cute!”
Lucky
Breed: Goldendoodle
Age: 9 weeks
Submitted by: Aanya Palety
Town: Bethesda
“We saw a picture of him and fell in love immediately. We drove all the way to North Carolina to bring him home that same day. It was a much needed change for my brother and me in an otherwise boring lockdown. He is a very proud dog. He leads the leash, grabbing it with his teeth, pretending that we are on the leash and he is pulling us when we are out walking.”
Wilson
Breed: Cavapoo
Age: 10 weeks
Submitted by: Lisa Elling
Town: Bethesda
“He is keeping our kids busier outside instead of on screens. Things have a little more chaos, not that we needed that, but he is certainly stirring things up. Our first dog, Lucy, is 10 and she is not a fan of Wilson. They were both outside and Lucy was behind a [lacrosse] bounce board, hiding, and Wilson charged at her and didn’t see the board. He bounced right off of it.”
Miss Bea
Breed: Dachshund
Age: 2 years
Submitted by: Lydia Benson
Town: Spring Valley neighborhood of Upper Northwest D.C.
“Miss Bea was a rescue from Puerto Rico, where she had several litters of puppies. We’re thrilled that after being abandoned, living on the street and in various foster homes, she has now found her forever home with us. We have one dog that is a bit older and more quiet, and our other dog is full of energy. Miss Bea is a perfect blend of those traits.”
Tudder
Breed: Goldendoodle
Age: 4 months
Submitted by: Emily Tempchin
Town: Bethesda
“My boyfriend and I actually picked up Tudder two days before we knew we would start [working from home]! Tudder continues to remind us both how important it is to take breaks from our computer screens, stand up, stretch it out, go for a puppy stroll, breathe some fresh air, and stop and smell every flower.”
Mollie & Ceili
Breed: Labrador retriever
Age: 10 weeks
Submitted by: Shau-Chi and Tania Tse
Town: Rockville
“Our last Lab passed two Christmases ago. Knowing we were home teleworking for an extended period and that our daughter was home from college due to the pandemic, we felt the time was right and we could give puppies plenty of attention and love. Mollie and Ceili are sisters. They are from a litter of only two, which is why they are large for their age.”
Milo
Breed: Cavapoo
Age: 9 weeks
Submitted by: Mackenzie Peacock
Town: Chevy Chase
“Milo wakes up very early in the morning and is always so excited to take on a new day. He immediately starts jumping and prancing without a care in the world, except for when his next treat is! With his floppy ears and smile, he always makes us laugh. One night, Milo could tell we had received upsetting news, so he trotted over to me and plopped down on my feet to take a nap.”
Taco
Breed: Medium goldendoodle
Age: 9 weeks
Submitted by: Adam and Rachel Salkovitz
Town: Rockville
“My wife and I got married in March right before the quarantine and needed something to make our Maryland honeymoon more exciting. Taco already has lots of toys. We keep them in a little bin in his play area. Instead of playing with his toys, Taco likes jumping into his bin and hanging out in there.”
Frankie
Breed: Cockapoo
Age: 15 weeks
Submitted by: Lisa Manfreda
Town: Kensington
“She may be tiny, but Frankie is the best hiker in town. Frankie comes everywhere with us, so she has hiked all over the DMV—Billy Goat Trail, Boulder Bridge Loop, Lake Bernard Frank, the list goes on. As long as the kids are still moving so is she!”
Maggie
Breed: Mini goldendoodle
Age: 4 months
Submitted by: Lisa Rudden
Town: Rockville
“Maggie has enhanced our quarantine experience 100%. Instead of focusing on the pandemic, we focused on our new fur baby. I believe that all owners think their pet is unique but Maggie has an amazingly beautiful apricot coat of hair that you don’t see very often. Everyone who sees her comments on the color. She also can contort her body in the craziest positions.”
Lucy
Breed: Australian Labradoodle
Age: 10 weeks
Submitted by: Madeline Dahut
Town: Bethesda
“We lost our previous dog to cancer over the winter. Right now seemed like a wonderful time to get a new puppy since we are all home and can help train her. She puts everyone in a positive mood. She keeps us busy and is such a friendly dog that you can’t help but smile when you’re around her.”
Coco
Breed: Black Lab
Age: 10 weeks
Submitted by: Dede Rutberg
Town: Potomac
“Our two kids (age 17 & 13) have been asking for a dog for 10 years, we felt like the time was finally right to add to our family. Our beloved Coco loves to take her treats (sweet potatoes, bones, snacks) and hide them and then act like she does not see them! She is a lab/husky mix and may not be unique in general but is most certainly special and one of a kind to us.”
Nugget
Breed: Shihpoo
Age: 9 weeks
Submitted by: Jill Cohen
Town: Somerset
“We have an older dog, Winnie. At first, she completely ignored Nugget, who tried everything to get her attention. Nugget finally discovered that by holding onto Winnie’s ear with her teeth, she had no choice but to follow her around the house. Nugget is a funny little girl! She hops like a bunny, and sounds like a chicken when she barks. She loves wrestling with Winnie and attacking the kids with kisses whenever they laugh.”
Ziggy
Breed: Cavachon
Age: 10 weeks
Submitted by: Stacy and Jason Cohen
Town: Bethesda
“We have always wanted a dog but the timing has never been right. Puppies are a lot of work and it took a global pandemic to convince my husband that this was the right time. There are four of us home and someone always has time for the puppy. It’s brought a lot happiness during this time of stress and uncertainty. In a house full of boys, it appears [Ziggy] likes women’s underwear.”
Kobe
Breed: American bulldog/pittie mix
Age: 2 years
Submitted by: Cathy Lorberbaum
Town: Potomac
“One of our dogs recently passed away and we were ready to welcome a new dog into our home. We wanted to rescue one that needed a home. He’s a big dog, he weighs 70 pounds, so my daughter is walking and exercising more than she ever has in her life. We take him on three to four pretty long walks every day. Even though he’s a very big dog, he’s afraid of loud noises, men and bathrooms.”
Luckee
Breed: Lab/Australian shepherd/boxer
Age: 8 weeks
Submitted by: Jill Welter
Town: Potomac
“It is like having a baby again. Now we have to balance work, a child and a puppy while having sleepless nights. On the other hand, our puppy brings us so much love, joy and laughter. We always laugh when we see her try to run. She hops like a bunny as she runs and often wipes out because she has tripped over her own feet.”
Poppie
Breed: Pug
Age: 2½ months
Submitted by: Patricia Swanson
Town: Rockville
“I’ve always wanted to get a second dog so my 9-year-old pug, Bentley, could have a friend. Poppie has added so much laughter and joy to this stressful and unprecedented time. Additionally, she ensures Bentley and I regularly/briefly pop outside and get sunshine. I’ve never had a dog look at themselves on camera before. She has a stronger selfie game than I do!”
Luca
Breed: Havanese
Age: 3 months
Submitted by: Heather Gelfuso
Town: Kensington
“He has provided our daughters something constructive to focus on (training and housebreaking) in their abundance of free time. His playing antics have been a great joy. He stood in our hallway barking with alarm at a dog bone in the wee hours one evening. He approached and retreated repeatedly until he finally became brave enough to touch it and realized it was a dog bone. He is an extreme people person and follows us everywhere.”
Luna
Breed: Cavapoo
Age: 12 weeks
Submitted by: Penny Bortnick
Town: Rockville
“Just prior to the lockdowns we had to put our 8-year-old dog to sleep due to sudden illness. As soon as our family (three teenage kids) was quarantined we all realized how quiet the house was. We drove through a snowstorm in Pennsylvania in April to get [Luna]. We couldn’t decide which of the two available pups to bring home. We called a friend and asked if they wanted one. We brought back both pups. Now Luna’s brother lives nearby.”