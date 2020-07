To help bring joy during the pandemic, local residents brought home new furry friends

Ruff times

When we asked local residents to tell us about the pets they’ve added to the family during the pandemic, the adorable photos came rolling in

Compiled By Kari Mason

Madden

Breed: Australian shepherd

Age: 2 months

Submitted by: Gianna Giacalone

Town: Clarksburg

“We had been planning for a while to get a dog, but it just so happened that the timeline was moved up since we would be around more. It’s made it so much better. Madden likes to bite water as it comes out of the doggy fountain…it’s so cute!”

Lucky

Breed: Goldendoodle

Age: 9 weeks

Submitted by: Aanya Palety

Town: Bethesda

“We saw a picture of him and fell in love immediately. We drove all the way to North Carolina to bring him home that same day. It was a much needed change for my brother and me in an otherwise boring lockdown. He is a very proud dog. He leads the leash, grabbing it with his teeth, pretending that we are on the leash and he is pulling us when we are out walking.”

Wilson

Breed: Cavapoo

Age: 10 weeks

Submitted by: Lisa Elling

Town: Bethesda

“He is keeping our kids busier outside instead of on screens. Things have a little more chaos, not that we needed that, but he is certainly stirring things up. Our first dog, Lucy, is 10 and she is not a fan of Wilson. They were both outside and Lucy was behind a [lacrosse] bounce board, hiding, and Wilson charged at her and didn’t see the board. He bounced right off of it.”

Miss Bea

Breed: Dachshund

Age: 2 years

Submitted by: Lydia Benson

Town: Spring Valley neighborhood of Upper Northwest D.C.

“Miss Bea was a rescue from Puerto Rico, where she had several litters of puppies. We’re thrilled that after being abandoned, living on the street and in various foster homes, she has now found her forever home with us. We have one dog that is a bit older and more quiet, and our other dog is full of energy. Miss Bea is a perfect blend of those traits.”

Tudder

Breed: Goldendoodle

Age: 4 months

Submitted by: Emily Tempchin

Town: Bethesda

“My boyfriend and I actually picked up Tudder two days before we knew we would start [working from home]! Tudder continues to remind us both how important it is to take breaks from our computer screens, stand up, stretch it out, go for a puppy stroll, breathe some fresh air, and stop and smell every flower.”

Mollie & Ceili

Breed: Labrador retriever

Age: 10 weeks

Submitted by: Shau-Chi and Tania Tse

Town: Rockville

“Our last Lab passed two Christmases ago. Knowing we were home teleworking for an extended period and that our daughter was home from college due to the pandemic, we felt the time was right and we could give puppies plenty of attention and love. Mollie and Ceili are sisters. They are from a litter of only two, which is why they are large for their age.”

Milo

Breed: Cavapoo

Age: 9 weeks

Submitted by: Mackenzie Peacock

Town: Chevy Chase

“Milo wakes up very early in the morning and is always so excited to take on a new day. He immediately starts jumping and prancing without a care in the world, except for when his next treat is! With his floppy ears and smile, he always makes us laugh. One night, Milo could tell we had received upsetting news, so he trotted over to me and plopped down on my feet to take a nap.”

Taco

Breed: Medium goldendoodle

Age: 9 weeks

Submitted by: Adam and Rachel Salkovitz

Town: Rockville

“My wife and I got married in March right before the quarantine and needed something to make our Maryland honeymoon more exciting. Taco already has lots of toys. We keep them in a little bin in his play area. Instead of playing with his toys, Taco likes jumping into his bin and hanging out in there.”

Frankie

Breed: Cockapoo

Age: 15 weeks

Submitted by: Lisa Manfreda

Town: Kensington

“She may be tiny, but Frankie is the best hiker in town. Frankie comes everywhere with us, so she has hiked all over the DMV—Billy Goat Trail, Boulder Bridge Loop, Lake Bernard Frank, the list goes on. As long as the kids are still moving so is she!”

Maggie

Breed: Mini goldendoodle

Age: 4 months

Submitted by: Lisa Rudden

Town: Rockville

“Maggie has enhanced our quarantine experience 100%. Instead of focusing on the pandemic, we focused on our new fur baby. I believe that all owners think their pet is unique but Maggie has an amazingly beautiful apricot coat of hair that you don’t see very often. Everyone who sees her comments on the color. She also can contort her body in the craziest positions.”

Lucy

Breed: Australian Labradoodle

Age: 10 weeks

Submitted by: Madeline Dahut

Town: Bethesda

“We lost our previous dog to cancer over the winter. Right now seemed like a wonderful time to get a new puppy since we are all home and can help train her. She puts everyone in a positive mood. She keeps us busy and is such a friendly dog that you can’t help but smile when you’re around her.”

Coco

Breed: Black Lab

Age: 10 weeks

Submitted by: Dede Rutberg

Town: Potomac

“Our two kids (age 17 & 13) have been asking for a dog for 10 years, we felt like the time was finally right to add to our family. Our beloved Coco loves to take her treats (sweet potatoes, bones, snacks) and hide them and then act like she does not see them! She is a lab/husky mix and may not be unique in general but is most certainly special and one of a kind to us.”

Nugget

Breed: Shihpoo

Age: 9 weeks

Submitted by: Jill Cohen

Town: Somerset

“We have an older dog, Winnie. At first, she completely ignored Nugget, who tried everything to get her attention. Nugget finally discovered that by holding onto Winnie’s ear with her teeth, she had no choice but to follow her around the house. Nugget is a funny little girl! She hops like a bunny, and sounds like a chicken when she barks. She loves wrestling with Winnie and attacking the kids with kisses whenever they laugh.”

Ziggy

Breed: Cavachon

Age: 10 weeks

Submitted by: Stacy and Jason Cohen

Town: Bethesda

“We have always wanted a dog but the timing has never been right. Puppies are a lot of work and it took a global pandemic to convince my husband that this was the right time. There are four of us home and someone always has time for the puppy. It’s brought a lot happiness during this time of stress and uncertainty. In a house full of boys, it appears [Ziggy] likes women’s underwear.”

Kobe

Breed: American bulldog/pittie mix

Age: 2 years

Submitted by: Cathy Lorberbaum

Town: Potomac

“One of our dogs recently passed away and we were ready to welcome a new dog into our home. We wanted to rescue one that needed a home. He’s a big dog, he weighs 70 pounds, so my daughter is walking and exercising more than she ever has in her life. We take him on three to four pretty long walks every day. Even though he’s a very big dog, he’s afraid of loud noises, men and bathrooms.”

Luckee

Breed: Lab/Australian shepherd/boxer

Age: 8 weeks

Submitted by: Jill Welter

Town: Potomac

“It is like having a baby again. Now we have to balance work, a child and a puppy while having sleepless nights. On the other hand, our puppy brings us so much love, joy and laughter. We always laugh when we see her try to run. She hops like a bunny as she runs and often wipes out because she has tripped over her own feet.”

Poppie

Breed: Pug

Age: 2½ months

Submitted by: Patricia Swanson

Town: Rockville

“I’ve always wanted to get a second dog so my 9-year-old pug, Bentley, could have a friend. Poppie has added so much laughter and joy to this stressful and unprecedented time. Additionally, she ensures Bentley and I regularly/briefly pop outside and get sunshine. I’ve never had a dog look at themselves on camera before. She has a stronger selfie game than I do!”

Luca

Breed: Havanese

Age: 3 months

Submitted by: Heather Gelfuso

Town: Kensington

“He has provided our daughters something constructive to focus on (training and housebreaking) in their abundance of free time. His playing antics have been a great joy. He stood in our hallway barking with alarm at a dog bone in the wee hours one evening. He approached and retreated repeatedly until he finally became brave enough to touch it and realized it was a dog bone. He is an extreme people person and follows us everywhere.”

Luna

Breed: Cavapoo

Age: 12 weeks

Submitted by: Penny Bortnick

Town: Rockville

“Just prior to the lockdowns we had to put our 8-year-old dog to sleep due to sudden illness. As soon as our family (three teenage kids) was quarantined we all realized how quiet the house was. We drove through a snowstorm in Pennsylvania in April to get [Luna]. We couldn’t decide which of the two available pups to bring home. We called a friend and asked if they wanted one. We brought back both pups. Now Luna’s brother lives nearby.”