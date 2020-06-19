A chance for better weather
First Place, High School Short Story Contest
It seemed that her suitcase was always full. Every new house, every new apartment, her suitcase was always by her side. Sometimes a few things would leave it, clothes she didn’t like as much, the old gray sweatpants with the hole just above the left knee, and the green nature reserve shirt that was a bit too small on her—still wearable, but you could see her bra through it, and the edges of the sleeves were slightly discolored. Those clothes were always put in a wooden dresser, every house seemed to have one, and they were only there for a few months or a year, just long enough for the family to decide they didn’t want her.
It was always the same, the start, the moment when she first entered someone else’s world. She liked to think of it that way, as if everyone had a world that was just their own and she was only a supporting character inside of it. That way it was less empty, imagining that she’d be remembered.
But the beginning was fairly routine. Her new family would ask simple, polite questions. “How are you feeling?” Or, “What do you think of it here?” And sometimes the younger kids in the house would ask ruder questions like, “Where are your parents?” They always meant well, but sometimes they reminded her of all the bad things: that her parents didn’t want her, and she didn’t have a family, and that they were doing her a great service by allowing her to stay with them.
And it was always raining the first day.
That’s where she is now, sitting in the family room of people who aren’t her family while her caseworker, a thin, tightly-wound woman, tries to get her to answer their questions. The room smells of disinfectant and bleach, as if they finished cleaning only moments before she arrived. The furniture is an ugly brown color, not at all matching the large teal carpet that has clearly been freshly vacuumed. She notices that the mother, medium height and bone thin, is rapidly drumming her fingers against a stack of papers. There is also a boy in the room who looks to be around her age. He also looks incredibly bored.
“So,” her caseworker says, tapping her pen against the papers in her hands, “Acacia, this is Mr. and Mrs. Webber. I expect you’ll behave yourself and listen to their directions.” She stood up. “Thank you both so much for taking her in on such short notice. If you need anything, please don’t hesitate to call.” She shook their hands and marched stiffly out the door, leaving Acacia alone with only her suitcase.
Mrs. Webber, looks at her with an expression that Acacia has never seen before, a mix of surprise and disappointment and longing, as though Acacia wasn’t what she had expected. She looks as if she is waiting for something, waiting for Acacia to say something mean and nasty or to ask a question or leave. Thunder booms from outside the only window in the uncomfortable room.
Acacia rubs her now sweaty hands on her jeans. This moment is so familiar to her, yet she never quite knows what to say. It feels as if she’s been in this position a thousand times with only slight variations, but it also feels like the first time. The rain continues to fall more heavily.
Mrs. Webber looks down at her long, bony fingers. “It never rains much here. Funny.” Acacia continues to say nothing. The Webber family is uncomfortably quiet.
She notices in this moment that Mr. Webber is a very large man, not in the sense that he is fat, but just that he takes up a lot of space. His presence fills the room until she feels suffocated by him being there. Looking into his eyes and at the deep lines on his face, she feels that he is a very unpleasant man, maybe even dangerous. She knows that in her time at the Webber residence, she will avoid him as much as possible.
Mrs. Webber breaks the silence. She stands and roughly grabs Acacia’s arm. Then she points to the boy, who this whole time has sat and said nothing.
“This is Cyrus, he will show you where your room is.”
The boy stands, and Acacia sees that he is taller than his mother. He walks out of the room, clearly expecting Acacia to follow. He leads her down the hall to a door with peeling white paint. The hinges are rusted and the door itself looks like it was made out of driftwood. He opens it and she sees what will be her room.
There is a small bed with a quilt depicting seagulls at the beach. The floor is uncarpeted, and the only furniture aside from the bed is a nightstand, an empty bookshelf, and a wooden dresser. Acacia sets her suitcase down next to the bed and sits on the mattress. The bed squeaks when she does, making her worry that it may break in the night. All this time, the boy watches her from the doorway.
“Do you need anything?” she asks quietly.
“My name is Cy,” he says, “not Cyrus.”
Acacia nods.
“How long will you be here?” His eyes look down at her, unblinking.
“Maybe nine months, if I’m lucky.”
“They move you a lot?” His posture changes slightly to a more relaxed, questioning position.
“Well, it’s not really them. It’s more that whoever it is doesn’t want me anymore.” She looks at him very matter-of-factly, waiting for her point to sink into his ears, for his face to change again. But it doesn’t.
“I have something I want to show you,” he says, “tonight.” The door closes and Cy walks away, leaving Acacia to unpack her things in silence.