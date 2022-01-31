Get cozy by the shore

Opened in July in St. Michaels, Maryland, The Wildset Hotel evokes a sense of the Danish term “hygge,” which refers to a cozy atmosphere built on warmth in many forms: blankets, fire, reading nooks, a convivial ambiance. The hotel, which is composed of five historic structures, features those comforts and more. The 34 guest rooms and suites have wide-plank oak floors, aged brass and pewter accents, and casually elegant custom furniture and bedding, plus a couple of notable novels. Several rooms also have a built-in bench with pillows, a fireplace and a private balcony or patio. The hotel’s sundry shop includes a coffee bar and shelves lined with bath salts, blankets, candles and literary bestsellers.

Head outside to the oversize stone firepit to relax with a glass of wine or to roast marshmallows (free s’mores kits are available year-round). A complimentary daily breakfast features pastries, yogurt and granola. Seafood-centric restaurant Ruse—named as a nod to St. Michaels being known as the town that fooled the British during the War of 1812—has a full bar and a lovely oyster bar with a hand-painted tile base.

Learn about the many ways people have lived and played on the bay for generations through an array of watercraft at nearby Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, which also has interactive exhibits.

Bikes are available for cruising around, and a pool is slated to open in May. Rates begin at $197 per night.

The Wildset Hotel, 209 N. Talbot St., St. Michaels, Maryland, 410-745-8004, thewildset.com

Catch a game

Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia, which opened in February 2021, is in the heart of the city’s Stadium District with easy access to the venues of four major professional sports teams, making it convenient to see a game in person. Or watch several games at once at the hotel’s Sports & Social bar on a 52-foot LED display and 24 TVs. Within the bar is FanDuel Sportsbook and Lounge, with self-service kiosks and retail windows for placing bets.

Casino highlights include more than 150 table games, over 2,100 slot machines and a 29-table poker room. Fuel up at The Prime Rib steakhouse or at Luk Fu, which features Southeast Asian fare and private karaoke rooms. Options for grabbing a quick bite are found in the 10th Street Market food hall; don’t miss Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, a South Philly staple since 1970, and Termini Brothers Bakery, a beloved South Philadelphia establishment that serves desserts such as cannoli, cookies and cakes.

The Event Center at Live! seats up to 1,000 guests and is home to comedy, live music and headliners. The hotel’s 208 contemporary guest rooms include pillow-top mattresses, Nespresso coffee machines and Ultra HD 55-inch TVs. Spacious studio suites offer a separate living area, an expansive marble bathroom, and sweeping skyline views. Rates begin at $189 per night midweek, $249 on weekends.

Live! Casino Hotel Philadelphia, 900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 833-472-5483, livecasinohotelphilly.com

Take a trip to Margaritaville

Get in a Margaritaville state of mind on an island that’s far from tropical: Manhattan. Opened in the summer of 2021, Margaritaville Resort Times Square was designed to feel like an escape, from a lobby check-in desk inspired by the keel of a sailing ship to New York City’s largest Tiki bar and Times Square’s only year-round outdoor heated resort swimming pool (at the hotel’s LandShark Bar & Grill).

The island vibe is carried through the 234 guest rooms in weathered-texture wood furnishings with rope cabinet pulls inspired by nearby piers, bleached white walls, turquoise accessories, and soundproof windows to help with getting away from the city’s hustle-bustle. The property’s five restaurants and bars include the two-story Margaritaville Restaurant, home to the Tiki bar and a 32-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty playfully holding a margarita in place of her torch. The margarita glass is made from custom LED screens that show images of Manhattan and the tropics set to Jimmy Buffett songs. For a VIP experience, book the booth inside the statue—the text on her tablet reads “No Passport Required.”

The License to Chill Bar on the hotel’s seventh floor has indoor-outdoor seating and cozy firepits on the terrace. The 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar is the spot for craft cocktails with 360-degree views from the 31st and 32nd floors. Rates begin at $202 per night.

Margaritaville Resort Times Square, 560 Seventh Ave., New York, 212-221-3007, margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-resort-times-square