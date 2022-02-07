1.Tune in

Linger in the shower while listening to your favorite playlist or podcast with a waterproof, Bluetooth-enabled wireless speaker that’s integrated into the showerhead. The speaker detaches for charging and for use elsewhere in the house or yard. The Moxie wireless showerhead speaker comes in three finishes, includes a charging dock and charging cable, and sells for $99 to $129 at the Kohler Signature Store in Bethesda (240-534-2688, kohler.com).

2. Steamy situation

Relax, unwind and elevate your senses with an aromatherapy shower steamer. To activate the cube, get it wet, then move it away from the water stream. Each can be used for up to three showers. There are 12 different scents, including pink peppermint and forest pine, and they sell for $5 each (or a bundle of six assorted scents for $25) at Joyful Bath Co. in North Bethesda (301-986-5320, joyfulbathco.com).

3. Have a seat

Adding a place to sit in the shower is a practical choice for safety and convenience. This sturdy round stool features flared legs and a curved apron, and is crafted from teakwood, which is naturally water resistant. The Seneca spa stool measures 17½ inches high and 17½ inches in diameter and retails for $310 at Country Casual Teak in Gaithersburg (301-926-9195, countrycasualteak.com).

4. Full of fluff

Start over with luxurious new bath towels. The Etoile collection is made in Turkey from a blend of fine long-staple cotton and natural modal for extra softness and absorbency. Choose from 15 solid colors, all accented with a band of tone-on-tone patterned embroidery. Stock up on the 28-by-55-inch bath towels for $70 each and the 36-by-63-inch bath sheets for $115 at Yves Delorme in Bethesda (301-897-5009, usa.yvesdelorme.com).

5. Crystal clear

Make a resolution to keep your shower sparkling clean with a squeegee tool. A pivoting head helps you get every corner of mirrors, glass doors and tile walls without streaking. Made from recycled plastic and bamboo, it stands up to dry and stores away with a hook and suction cup. The Full Circle wipeout pivoting head squeegee is available for $10.99 at The Container Store in Rockville (301-770-4800, containerstore.com).

6. High and dry

Wooden accessories add an element of warmth to sleek marble and glass showers. This beautiful striped zebra wood soap dish is water resistant and the deep grooves enable drainage, making bars last longer. It measures 3 by 4 inches and is three-fourths of an inch thick, so it fits easily into a shower niche. Handmade in Brooklyn, New York, it costs $20 at the Salt & Sundry pop-up shop on Bethesda Row (301-312-6313, shopsaltandsundry.com).

7. That’s a wrap

No spalike experience is complete without the robe. This lightweight cover-up is a natural, made from super soft 100% cotton in the double gauze style. It wraps around and secures with a belt of the same fabric, and comes in six colors—mustard, white, gray, blush, sage and timber—and two sizes, S/M and L/XL, for $96 at Olive & Loom in North Bethesda’s Pike & Rose development (240-558-3190, oliveandloom.com).

Carolyn Weber lives in Silver Spring and frequently writes about architecture and home design.