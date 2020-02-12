Decades later, man accused of killing his family in Bethesda still missing
Bodies of Northwest High grads prompt Va. homicide investigation
A man and a woman from the D.C. area, whose bodies were found lying near a crashed car on an isolated stretch of highway in Southern Virginia over the weekend, did not die in the crash, authorities say.
Troopers discovered a silver Nissan that apparently ran off the road into the median.
They found, lying on the ground nearby, the bodies of 21-year-old Ntombo Joel Bianda, of Alexandria, Va., and 19-year-old Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, of Germantown. [WTOP]
Clarksburg High student found with ammunition
After Clarksburg High School got a report that a student brought a weapon to school, police found the student with ammunition, the principal of the school says.
Principal Edward Owusu wrote in a letter to parents Tuesday that the student who was believed to be in possession of a handgun left campus during the school day. [WJLA]
Today’s weather
It will be cloudy with periods of light rain later in the day. The high will be around 48 and the low around 39.
