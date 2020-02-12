 Decades later, man accused of killing his family in Bethesda still missing
Plus: Woman must leave Silver Spring HUD apartment over smoking violation; Bodies of Northwest High grads prompt Va. homicide investigation

Forty-four years ago, State Department Foreign Service Officer William Bradford Bishop allegedly killed his mother, his wife, and his three sons in Bethesda. Then he vanished.

He was on the most wanted list for a few years, and there have been credible sightings in Italy, Sweden, and Switzerland. But every lead has turned up dry. [WUSA]

Woman must leave Silver Spring HUD apartment over smoking violation

Taja Robinson has been told she must leave the home she shares at Snowden’s Ridge Apartments in Silver Spring with her two daughters and her infant grandson. The reason: violating a prohibition on smoking.

If she and her family are evicted, she said, they probably will have to go to a shelter. [Washington Post]

Bodies of Northwest High grads prompt Va. homicide investigation

A man and a woman from the D.C. area, whose bodies were found lying near a crashed car on an isolated stretch of highway in Southern Virginia over the weekend, did not die in the crash, authorities say.

Troopers discovered a silver Nissan that apparently ran off the road into the median.

They found, lying on the ground nearby, the bodies of 21-year-old Ntombo Joel Bianda, of Alexandria, Va., and 19-year-old Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, of Germantown. [WTOP]

Clarksburg High student found with ammunition

After Clarksburg High School got a report that a student brought a weapon to school, police found the student with ammunition, the principal of the school says.

Principal Edward Owusu wrote in a letter to parents Tuesday that the student who was believed to be in possession of a handgun left campus during the school day. [WJLA]

Today’s weather

It will be cloudy with periods of light rain later in the day. The high will be around 48 and the low around 39.

In case you missed it…

After Senate trial, Raskin reflects on his role in Trump impeachment process

Contract amended for controversial school bus camera program

Gaithersburg considers scrapping write-in voting

Back to Bethesda Beat >>

