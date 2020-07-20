Woman happy to be reunited with dog who dodged Beltway traffic, eluded rescuers
Her car was part of chain-reaction crash; dog escaped from Fire & Rescue vehicle
Astro, the one and a half-year-old dog of Liyah Young, is recovering after running around for several minutes on the Beltway Friday afternoon, sometimes dodging oncoming vehicles. After a seven-minute chase, firefighters captured him in the brush off to the side of the road.
Photo from Pete Piringer via Twitter
A Virginia woman says she is happy to be reunited with her one and half-year-old pup after he dodged traffic for seven minutes on the Beltway Friday following a chain-reaction crash.
After Liyah Young’s vehicle crashed Friday afternoon on the Outer Loop near the River Road interchange, her dog Astro was put into a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue vehicle for his safety.
But he escaped when someone opened the door.
Astro ran into traffic, but mostly alongside it, sometimes dodging oncoming vehicles, WJLA first reported on Saturday. After a seven-minute chase, with Astro running past several people trying to grab him — which WJLA filmed from a helicopter — firefighters captured Astro in the brush off to the side of the road.
Young said in an interview with Bethesda Beat that she was driving home to Fredericksburg, Va., around 1:15 p.m. on Friday when she noticed several emergency vehicles merging into the road. Multiple vehicles crashed, including hers.
The Washington Post reported that the emergency crews were rescuing hikers on the Billy Goat Trail who had become lost or disoriented in the heat.
Young said she doesn’t remember much about the crash except for the cars hitting each other and the pain she felt from the airbag on her hands.
“After that, I just panicked and I just figured my car was gonna explode,” she said.
Young took Astro and waited with him on the side of the road while she called 911 and waited for paramedics to come to the scene. They took her vital signs inside an ambulance. She asked to be taken to the hospital.
“I was not allowed to take my dog with me, so I handed him over to a firefighter, and he asked a guy there, ‘Is it OK if we put the dog in the [vehicle] because it’s hot outside?,’” she said.
Young said she was discharged from the hospital four or five hours later and was reunited with Astro, without being told about his great escape.
Her sister was driving them home when she got a call from someone at WJLA who told her of Astro’s adventure and shared the video.
“At first, I was proud of him only because he was running and I thought that was really cute,” Young said. “And then I saw him running into traffic, so that terrified me, because after the accident happened and I was trying to get out of the vehicle, he was trying to run and that already made me scared and he was already shaken up. He didn’t want to leave my side. So after I saw that, I felt really bad for leaving him. I felt like I had to get checked out.”
Young said later that night, she took Astro to a veterinarian to get bandages on his paws, which had become badly burned from running on the hot pavement for several minutes. She said she also thinks he also had become dehydrated.
She created a Gofundme page to raise money for his recovery and posted on Sunday that Astro has scratches and ulcers on both of his eyes.
Young said she is still shaken up from the crash and the events that followed, but is recovering.
“It’s very, very surprising. I never thought my dog would be on the news,” she said.
Dan Schere can be reached at Daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com