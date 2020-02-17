 Week Ahead: Gaithersburg considering consulting contract for study of mall property
Week Ahead: Gaithersburg considering consulting contract for study of mall property

Plus: School board committee to discuss extracurricular activity eligibility; Longer review period requested for project in White Oak area

The city of Gaithersburg is expected to vote on Tuesday on a contract for consulting services related to the redevelopment of the Lakeforest Mall property.

Thirteen proposals were submitted in response to the city’s request for consulting services. The staff interviewed three finalists and is recommending one company for a contract.

The meeting of the mayor and City Council starts at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall at 31 S. Summit Ave

School board committee to discuss eligibility for extracurricular activities

The Montgomery County Board of Education’s Policy Management Committee will discuss whether to change the standard for eligibility for extracurricular activities.

Options being considered are related to the year in school, participation in games vs. practices, and grade-point average.

The committee is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the board office at 850 Hungerford Drive in Rockville.

Longer review period requested for project in White Oak area

The Montgomery County Planning Board on Thursday will consider a request to extend the review period from Feb. 27 to June 25 for a project in the White Oak area.

The proposal is to redevelop property at New Hampshire Avenue and Powder Mill Road. The plan is for up to 463 multi-unit dwellings, with 155 of them age restricted. There also would be about 72,000 square feet of commercial uses, including a drive-through restaurant.

The planning board will meet at 9 a.m. in the Montgomery Regional Offices auditorium at 8787 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring.

