Week Ahead: Council committees reviewing proposed capital improvements program
Plus: School board to vote on operating budget; Hearings planned for bicycle registration, board compensation
Montgomery County Council committees this week will review County Executive Marc Elrich’s proposed $4.23 billion capital improvements program, a six-year agenda for major construction and infrastructure projects.
Parts of the CIP proposal are scheduled to be discussed this week by:
- the Health and Human Services committee, with the Education and Culture committee, on Monday at 2 p.m.
- the Health and Human Services committee on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
- the Government Operations committee on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
- the Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) committee on Thursday at 2 p.m.
- the Public Safety committee on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Other committee meetings to go over the capital improvements program proposal are scheduled for later this month.
School board to vote on operating budget
The Montgomery County Board of Education is scheduled to vote Monday on a Fiscal Year 2021 operating budget.
Superintendent Jack Smith proposed a $2.8 billion operating budget, a $121 million increase over the current budget.
The budget vote is scheduled on the agenda for 12:25 p.m. It will be held at the board office at 850 Hungerford Drive in Rockville.
Council hearings to be held on bicycle registration, board compensation
The Montgomery County Council has public hearings scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. The topics include:
- a proposal to change bicycle registration from mandatory to voluntary
- a proposal to pay stipends to members of boards, committees and commissions
The hearings will be held in the council hearing room at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville.
Both bills will go to separate council committees for further discussion in March.