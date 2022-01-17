Winter storm dumps up to 3.5 inches of snow in Montgomery County

Photo By Dan Schere

A winter storm in the greater Washington region dumped up to 3.5 inches of snow on parts of Montgomery County on Sunday.

Precipitation is expected to continue into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow started Sunday afternoon, and by 8 p.m., between 2.5 and 3.5 inches had fallen across the county, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Brandon Fling.

Fling said areas closer to D.C. received slightly less snow than areas upcounty.

As night fell Sunday, the snow turned to a mix of rain and sleet, which is expected to continue into the early morning hours on Monday, Fling said. A winter weather advisory for the region states that wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour will also continue overnight.

Fling said drivers should be cautious Monday morning due the possibility of slick surfaces on the roads.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of around 40 degrees on Monday, but will later drop below freezing, leading to the possibility of refreezing on roads overnight Monday into Tuesday.

A message from the county on Sunday stated that roads were pretreated with salt brine on Friday. The Department of Transportation’s Highway Services storm operations crew planned to mobilize at noon, and prioritize major roadways near public health facilities.

Chief of Highway Services Richard Dorsey said in the message that there is still a shortage of snowplow operators and contractors due to a high number of COVID-19 cases and exposure rates.

“Our priority is to keep major roads clear to ensure access to public safety and health facilities,” he said in the message. “We will treat residential roads after these main roads are cleared. Residents may need to wait longer than typical for neighborhood streets to be treated and should visit the County’s Snow Portal for up-to-date snow-clearing information.”

Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Montgomery County Public Schools is closed. Additionally, county offices and court buildings are closed Monday due to the holiday.

Dan Schere can be reached at daniel.schere@bethesdamagazine.com