Up to 6 inches of snow predicted for Montgomery County starting early Sunday

Snow is expected to make an appearance in Montgomery County starting early Sunday, according to meteorologists.

Snow is expected to start around midnight and to continue to fall throughout the morning. The heaviest snow is forecasted between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., when visibility might be reduced to a quarter mile and snowfall rates could reach one inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the county.

A winter storm warning is in effect between 3 a.m. and noon on Sunday.

Accumulation is expected to reach between 4 to 6 inches . There is also a possible chance of snow in the afternoon.

The county received snow over three days last week, with snow falling in intervals between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.



