Up to 2.5 inches of snow could fall in parts of Montgomery County

Up to 2.5 inches of snow could fall over the next 12 hours in parts of Montgomery County, according to the National Weather Service.

As temperatures fall below freezing late Friday afternoon, the snow is expected to pick up in intensity, National Weather Service meteorologist Jeremy Geiger told Bethesda Beat. Geiger said areas close to the Montgomery-Prince George’s County border could see up to 2.5 inches fall, while northern Montgomery County is likely to see about an inch.

The snow is expected to continue into the night and taper off some time between midnight and 2 a.m. Saturday, Geiger said. He emphasized that drivers should use caution if they plan to be on the road at night.

Montgomery County Public Schools announced in a tweet Friday afternoon that classes would end at the normal time, but afterschool and evening activities in school buildings were canceled. Childcare programs may remain open.

